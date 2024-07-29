Menu
Fidelity Bank Extends Combined Offer Deadline by Two Weeks

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Fidelity Bank Plc has extended its combined public offering and rights issue by two weeks, with the new deadline set for August 12, 2024. This extension follows approval from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as the original closing date of July 29, 2024, approached.

The combined offer, which opened on June 20, 2024, seeks to raise up to ₦127.1 billion through a rights issue for existing shareholders and a public offer. This initiative is part of the bank’s strategy to bolster its capital base in response to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s revised minimum capital requirements, effective March 28, 2024.

The rights issue involves offering 3.2 billion ordinary shares at ₦9.25 per share, in a ratio of 1 new share for every 10 shares held as of January 5, 2024. Meanwhile, the public offer includes 10 billion shares at ₦9.75 per share.

On the same day the offer opened, Fidelity Bank presented its “Facts Behind the Offer” at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The bank plans to allocate the raised funds as follows:

• IT Infrastructure: ₦19.01 billion (20%)
• Business and Regional Expansion: ₦66.53 billion (70%)
• Product Distribution Channels: ₦9.5 billion (10%), with specific investments in branch renovations (₦6.65 billion), ATMs (₦950.49 million), and POSs (₦1.90 billion).
• Cybersecurity Capabilities: ₦9.03 billion (9.5%)
• Software Licenses and Hardware: ₦7.60 billion (8%)
• Network Infrastructure: ₦2.38 billion (2.5%)

The investment aims to enhance the bank’s IT infrastructure, expand business operations, and support lending to various segments including retail (₦9.50 billion), SMEs (₦14.25 billion), and corporate/commercial clients (₦40.39 billion). The bank anticipates completing these investments within 48 months.

Stanbic IBTC Capital serves as the Lead Issuing House for the combined offer, supported by Joint Issuing Houses including Iron Global Markets Limited, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Afrinvest Capital Limited, and others.

Gbenga Samson
