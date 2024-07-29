FCCPC Urges Patience as Food Prices Rise Amid Transportation Costs and Instability

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has called for patience from Nigerians amid rising food prices. The FCCPC expressed concern over commodity prices and assured that the government is taking steps to address the issue.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

FCCPC’s Statement and Market Interactions

During an interactive session at the Dawanau and Galadima markets in Kano, FCCPC’s acting executive vice chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, stated that the government is making efforts to address the price hikes. He mentioned that the market visits aimed to gather insights from vendors to inform government actions.

Transportation Costs and Insecurity Cited as Key Factors

Several consumers and market union representatives attributed the continuous increase in food prices to high transportation costs and insecurity. Abdullahi Kasarkabasu, chairman of the Galadima market’s yam vendors, noted that the high price of diesel has significantly raised transportation costs, affecting yam prices.

Similarly, Abdulkadir Umar, chairman of the Rice Dealers Association in the Dawanau market, highlighted that insecurity and cattle rustling are driving up food prices, as these issues hinder agricultural activities. He mentioned that paddy rice prices have increased, with a “mudu” (measuring plate) now costing between N3,900 and N4,200, leading to low patronage due to high procurement and processing costs.

Calls for Government Intervention

Consumers have appealed to the government to take swift action. Justina Ogedo, a consumer, shared her struggles, noting that a tuber of yam now costs up to N4,000, forcing her family to reduce their daily meals. Another consumer, Tunji Oyedotun, urged the government to set fixed prices for goods to control food costs.

Survey Highlights Rising Food Prices

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that food prices have increased by over 50% in parts of Nigeria. For instance, a cup of garri that sold for N150 in April now sells for N250, while a five-liter paint bucket of garri sells for between N4,000 and N4,300. This price hike follows Nigeria’s rising inflation and increased petrol prices.