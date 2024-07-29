Menu
Food Inflation

FCCPC Urges Patience as Food Prices Rise Amid Transportation Costs and Instability

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has called for patience from Nigerians amid rising food prices. The FCCPC expressed concern over commodity prices and assured that the government is taking steps to address the issue.

FCCPC’s Statement and Market Interactions
During an interactive session at the Dawanau and Galadima markets in Kano, FCCPC’s acting executive vice chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, stated that the government is making efforts to address the price hikes. He mentioned that the market visits aimed to gather insights from vendors to inform government actions.

Transportation Costs and Insecurity Cited as Key Factors
Several consumers and market union representatives attributed the continuous increase in food prices to high transportation costs and insecurity. Abdullahi Kasarkabasu, chairman of the Galadima market’s yam vendors, noted that the high price of diesel has significantly raised transportation costs, affecting yam prices.

Similarly, Abdulkadir Umar, chairman of the Rice Dealers Association in the Dawanau market, highlighted that insecurity and cattle rustling are driving up food prices, as these issues hinder agricultural activities. He mentioned that paddy rice prices have increased, with a “mudu” (measuring plate) now costing between N3,900 and N4,200, leading to low patronage due to high procurement and processing costs.

Calls for Government Intervention
Consumers have appealed to the government to take swift action. Justina Ogedo, a consumer, shared her struggles, noting that a tuber of yam now costs up to N4,000, forcing her family to reduce their daily meals. Another consumer, Tunji Oyedotun, urged the government to set fixed prices for goods to control food costs.

Survey Highlights Rising Food Prices
A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that food prices have increased by over 50% in parts of Nigeria. For instance, a cup of garri that sold for N150 in April now sells for N250, while a five-liter paint bucket of garri sells for between N4,000 and N4,300. This price hike follows Nigeria’s rising inflation and increased petrol prices.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

