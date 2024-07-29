Menu
Competition in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector Heats Up as 9Mobile Reconstitutes Board with New Appointments

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited, operating under the trade name 9Mobile, has announced significant changes to its board following the completion of an equity investment by LH Telecommunication Limited. This investment, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and African Export Import Bank (AFREXIM), has resulted in LH Telecommunication Limited acquiring 95.5% of 9Mobile’s shares in exchange for fresh capital.

With this change in control, LH Telecommunication Limited has nominated several new members to the board of directors:

Thomas Etuh has been appointed Chairman of the Board. An accomplished entrepreneur, Etuh brings over 36 years of experience in various strategic sectors, including telecommunications.

Nahim Abe Ibraheem joins with over 30 years of experience in finance, oil trade, and procurement. Ibraheem has held significant roles in multiple companies and is a member of several prestigious organizations.

Femi Edun, a financial services industry professional with over 35 years of experience, has been involved in various pioneering initiatives in the financial sector. He has held notable roles in organizations such as Deloitte, PwC, and Agusto & Co.

Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, brings extensive legislative and executive experience. She has held various significant positions and is a member of several prestigious boards.

Michael Ikpoki, a former CEO of MTN Ghana and MTN Nigeria, brings over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry. He is currently the Founder/Managing Partner of Africa Context Advisory Partners.

Ibrahim Ajimasu Puri is a finance professional with over 30 years of banking experience. He has held executive roles in UBA and serves on the boards of several blue-chip companies in Nigeria.

Gloria Danjuma brings over 20 years of experience in leadership roles across multiple industries. She is the current chairperson of NAL/Comet Group and other notable organizations.

Emmanuel Etuh has extensive experience in law, finance, and operations. He currently serves as Executive Director at Lighthouse Capital and is involved in strategic corporate advisory roles.

In addition to the board appointments, the new management team includes:

Obafemi Banigbe as the Managing Director and CEO. Banigbe has over 24 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and has held various leadership roles across Africa.

John Vasikiran as Chief Operating Officer. Vasikiran has over 25 years of experience in strategic and operational leadership roles in the telecom industry.

Abolaji Idowu as Chief Financial Officer. Idowu has over 20 years of experience in finance transformation and growth for global giants like Vodafone and MTN Nigeria.

These appointments mark a significant phase in 9Mobile’s transformation program, positioning the company to compete strongly in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive telecom market.



Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

