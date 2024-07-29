Menu
Lifestyle News

Comedian Seyi Law appointed as the SSA on Entertainment and Tourism to Ondo State Governor

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 29, 2024.

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluseyi Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Entertainment & Tourism to Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, announced the appointment in a statement on Monday.

Adeniyan said, “The appointment was in continuation of effort to enhance governance and service delivery to the people of Ondo.”

His appointment took immediate effect.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Nigerian police is corrupt because our society is corrupt – Police PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi
