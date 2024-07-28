Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Weekly Stock Market Performance: Mixed Sentiments Drive Gains and Losses

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 26, 2024 (NAN) – The local bourse experienced varied movements this week, with some stocks showing significant gains while others saw notable declines.

Top Gainers:

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (SOVRENINS) surged by 14.3%, closing at ₦0.56 from ₦0.49 the previous week.
WAPIC Insurance Plc (WAPIC) climbed 13.2% to ₦0.86 from ₦0.76.
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc (NEIMETH) increased by 12.6%, ending at ₦1.96 compared to ₦1.74 last week.
Oando Plc (OANDO) saw an 11.5% rise, closing at ₦20.35 from ₦18.25.
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (JBERGER) appreciated by 10.9%, reaching ₦97.00 from ₦87.50.
Top Losers:

NSL Technology Plc (NSLTECH) plummeted by 26.3%, falling to ₦0.42 from ₦0.57.
Omatek Ventures Plc (OMATEK) declined 14.9% to ₦0.63 from ₦0.74.
Cutix Plc (CUTIX) dropped 14.0%, ending at ₦5.15 from ₦5.99.
University Press Plc (UPL) decreased by 12.4%, closing at ₦2.20 from ₦2.51.
Eterna Plc (ETERNA) fell by 10.0%, settling at ₦16.20 from ₦18.00.
Other notable performances included Livestock Feeds Plc (LIVESTOCK) rising by 8.6% and Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM) declining by 10.0%. This week’s market movements reflect a blend of positive and negative sentiments driven by recent economic data and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s interest rate hike. As investors continue to navigate these economic conditions, the market remains dynamic with varying impacts on different sectors.

Local Bourse Declines by 2.33% Amidst Interest Rate Hike and Fixed Income Gains
Namibia to Impose Visa Restrictions on 31 Countries from April 2025
