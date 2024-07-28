Transition Back to Democracy, UN Urges West African Military Junta Nations

On Friday, the United Nations called on four West African countries currently under military rule to return to democratic governance.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed made this appeal after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja. Mohammed and her team were in Abuja to update the President on their recent visits to several African countries, including West African nations such as Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, as well as Ethiopia.

During the meeting, Mohammed discussed the findings from their visits and reviewed ongoing proposals to maintain dialogue, particularly concerning President Tinubu’s role as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS. She emphasized the need for economic development in these countries to mitigate suffering among their populations.

Mohammed, a former Nigerian Minister of the Environment, explained, “Our visit was to brief Mr. President on our findings and the discussions we had with the leadership in West Africa. We also assessed how to incorporate economic development into the dialogue to ensure that people do not suffer unnecessarily.”

She clarified that the UN is not negotiating on behalf of ECOWAS but is offering support to the regional body. “The UN does not negotiate for ECOWAS; rather, we support its leadership and are here to provide updates and discuss our observations,” she said.

The UN’s message to these countries is clear: they must transition back to democratic processes and address critical development issues. “We are urging these nations to return to democratic governance. They need to address crises such as terrorism, job creation, food security, and energy needs,” Mohammed stated. “A clear roadmap to democratic rule will garner the necessary support. ECOWAS is a family, and regional integration is crucial. The proposal for ongoing dialogue with leaders like President Faye of Senegal and President Faure of Togo is a positive step.”

Regarding the response from the affected countries, Mohammed noted that there is a perceived lack of support from ECOWAS and a need for better understanding of their priorities. “The countries feel they haven’t received the expected support from ECOWAS. They emphasize their priorities: security, combating terrorism, and investment in areas such as food security and job creation,” she added.