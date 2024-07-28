Menu
Geopolitics

“Putin Warns of Cold War-Style Crisis Over US Plan to Deploy Missiles in Germany”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to the United States regarding its plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany. Putin stated that if the US proceeds with this plan, Russia would respond by resuming production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons and positioning similar missiles within striking distance of Western targets.

On July 10, the US announced its intention to deploy long-range missiles, including SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and hypersonic weapons, in Germany starting in 2026 as part of a broader military buildup. In response, Putin expressed concerns that this move could trigger a new Cold War-style missile crisis.

Speaking to an audience of sailors from Russia, China, Algeria, and India in St Petersburg, Putin warned that such missiles could reach Russian territory within approximately 10 minutes if equipped with nuclear warheads. He stated that Russia would take “mirror measures” in response to the US actions and those of its European allies.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which regulated such missiles, was signed by the US and Soviet Union in 1987 but was abandoned by both nations in 2019 following mutual accusations of violations. Putin, who views the conflict in Ukraine as part of a broader struggle with the West, described the potential missile deployment as a return to Cold War dynamics, reminiscent of the deployment of US Pershing II missiles in Europe during the 1980s.

Putin criticized the US for transferring Typhon missile systems to Denmark and the Philippines and likened the current situation to past Cold War events. He expressed concerns that European capitals would become targets if the US proceeds with its missile plans.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed these fears, suggesting that the proposed deployment signals a return to Cold War tensions and direct confrontation.

