The lawyer for Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has expressed grave concerns that the former head of state could face the death penalty, as the country marks one year since the military coup. Last month, Niger’s top court removed Mr. Bazoum’s immunity from prosecution, allowing for a trial on charges of treason—punishable by death—and other alleged offenses.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Bazoum, 64, and his wife Hadiza have been detained for the past year without telephone access or allowed visitors, except for a doctor, according to Mr. Bazoum’s lawyer, Moussa Coulibaly. Earlier this week, France called for their release, but junta leader Gen Abdourahamane Tiani responded defiantly, asserting that Niger will not be dictated to by any state or foreign entity.

In addition to Mr. Bazoum, over 30 former government officials and associates, as well as several journalists, have been arbitrarily detained, according to a joint report by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the International Federation for Human Rights. Mr. Coulibaly stated that the lifting of Mr. Bazoum’s immunity suggests he may be tried by a biased special court, risking the death penalty if convicted.

Gen Tchiani’s recent TV address was directed as much at France as at his own citizens. He warned that those hoping for the return of previous regimes would be disappointed, asserting Niger’s commitment to sovereignty and resistance to external dictates on its strategic or diplomatic choices.

Niger’s military leaders, who pivoted towards Russia after severing ties with France, have faced ongoing security challenges despite promises to improve stability. A new security alliance with Burkina Faso and Mali has been formed, but Islamist militant attacks persist.

The military regime has restricted independent media and peaceful dissent, leading to a “no-news zone” in the Sahel, according to Reporters Without Borders. The US is set to withdraw its remaining 1,000 troops from Niger in August, earlier than planned, ending a key monitoring base for regional jihadist activity following tense negotiations with the new administration.