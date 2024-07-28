Northern CAN To FG: Apologise to Nigerians for Failure to Address Security, Economic Challenges

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on the federal government to apologize for its failure to address the country’s pressing security and economic issues.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna, the association criticized the government’s efforts to influence religious and traditional leaders to suppress upcoming protests. Instead, Northern CAN urged the government to acknowledge its shortcomings and take responsibility for improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

The statement, signed by Elder Sunday Oibe, Secretary General of Northern CAN, highlighted the widespread dissatisfaction fueling planned protests against hunger and economic hardship. Oibe pointed out that the protests are driven by severe issues including hunger, poverty, insecurity, and a deteriorating economic environment.

“There is no denying that life in Nigeria has become increasingly unbearable due to these issues,” said Oibe. “Nigerians are hungry, frustrated, and despite their resilience, they are losing hope about the future of the nation.”

Northern CAN expressed deep concern over the country’s current state, viewing the planned protest as a reflection of how dire the situation has become. The statement emphasized that in a democracy, citizens have the right to peaceful protest regarding their welfare.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to address the country’s problems, the statement criticized the effectiveness of these measures. It called for a shift from temporary fixes to more substantial and lasting solutions.

The statement also criticized the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu, arguing that Nigerians have not seen any benefits from this policy change. It condemned the persistent insecurity, including rampant banditry, terrorism, and kidnappings, particularly in Northern states like Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, and Niger.

“Nigerians have endured too long while those in power act as though the people do not matter,” the statement said. It pointed out that the naira’s continuous depreciation and high inflation have severely weakened the purchasing power of many Nigerians.

Northern CAN also criticized the proposal to remove import duties and taxes on food imports, arguing that it is inadequate given the currency’s depreciation. The statement expressed concern about attempts to inject religious, ethnic, and regional sentiments into the protest, urging individuals involved to avoid such divisive tactics.

Oibe recalled past protests, noting that in January 2012, current leaders including President Tinubu led protests against fuel subsidy removal. He warned that the current economic conditions are worse than during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure, and advised politicians to be mindful of their actions, as history often repeats itself.

The statement concluded with a call for Christians to continue praying for the country and to remain vigilant in their civic duties.