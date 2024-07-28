Nigerian Telecom Operators Begin SIM Disconnection for NIN Non-Compliance

Telecommunication operators in Nigeria, including MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile, have commenced barring subscribers’ lines as part of a national initiative to enforce the linkage of National Identification Numbers (NIN) with SIM cards, Techeconomy reports.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This action follows directives from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which set deadlines for subscribers to link their NINs to their SIM cards. The latest phase of disconnections, affecting subscribers who have yet to complete this process, aligns with timelines established by the industry regulator.

Contrary to some claims that these disconnections are a government strategy to undermine planned national protests, the enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage has been ongoing since December 2020. At that time, the government mandated that telecom companies block calls from SIM cards not registered or linked to NINs.

The initial deadline for linking NINs to SIMs was set for February 28, 2024. A subsequent deadline on March 29, 2024, targeted subscribers with multiple SIMs whose NINs failed verification. Despite extensions, including the most recent deadline of July 31, 2024, many phone lines remain unlinked.

The phased disconnection approach was designed to ensure compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy, which aims to clean up the SIM ownership database and enhance national security. Dr. Aminu Maida, NCC’s executive vice chairman, previously emphasized the need to prevent criminal activities facilitated by unlinked SIM cards.

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has countered accusations that the telecom operators’ actions are intended to disrupt protests. A ministry source clarified that the disconnections are in line with established policy and not influenced by political agendas.

The NCC has also been active in educating consumers about the NIN-SIM verification process, encouraging those affected to complete their registration to restore their network access.

The telecom regulator maintains that these measures are crucial for maintaining security and ensuring that the telecommunications infrastructure supports national safety and order.