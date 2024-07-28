Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Nigerian Telecom Operators Begin SIM Disconnection for NIN Non-Compliance

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Telecommunication operators in Nigeria, including MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile, have commenced barring subscribers’ lines as part of a national initiative to enforce the linkage of National Identification Numbers (NIN) with SIM cards, Techeconomy reports.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This action follows directives from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which set deadlines for subscribers to link their NINs to their SIM cards. The latest phase of disconnections, affecting subscribers who have yet to complete this process, aligns with timelines established by the industry regulator.

Contrary to some claims that these disconnections are a government strategy to undermine planned national protests, the enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage has been ongoing since December 2020. At that time, the government mandated that telecom companies block calls from SIM cards not registered or linked to NINs.

The initial deadline for linking NINs to SIMs was set for February 28, 2024. A subsequent deadline on March 29, 2024, targeted subscribers with multiple SIMs whose NINs failed verification. Despite extensions, including the most recent deadline of July 31, 2024, many phone lines remain unlinked.

The phased disconnection approach was designed to ensure compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy, which aims to clean up the SIM ownership database and enhance national security. Dr. Aminu Maida, NCC’s executive vice chairman, previously emphasized the need to prevent criminal activities facilitated by unlinked SIM cards.

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has countered accusations that the telecom operators’ actions are intended to disrupt protests. A ministry source clarified that the disconnections are in line with established policy and not influenced by political agendas.

The NCC has also been active in educating consumers about the NIN-SIM verification process, encouraging those affected to complete their registration to restore their network access.

The telecom regulator maintains that these measures are crucial for maintaining security and ensuring that the telecommunications infrastructure supports national safety and order.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Indian Prime Minister Modi Accuses Pakistan Of Using Terrorism, Proxy War To Stay Relevant
Next article
LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Thomas Etuh and Senator Daisy Danjuma Among New...

Indian Prime Minister Modi Accuses Pakistan Of Using Terrorism, Proxy War To Stay Relevant

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Modi Accuses Pakistan of Using Terrorism to Stay Relevant Indian...

Northern CAN To FG: Apologise to Nigerians for Failure to Address Security, Economic Challenges

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19...

Transition Back to Democracy, UN Urges West African Military Junta Nations

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
On Friday, the United Nations called on four West...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval

Big Tech 0
Thomas Etuh and Senator Daisy Danjuma Among New...

Indian Prime Minister Modi Accuses Pakistan Of Using Terrorism, Proxy War To Stay Relevant

Geopolitics 0
Modi Accuses Pakistan of Using Terrorism to Stay Relevant Indian...

Northern CAN To FG: Apologise to Nigerians for Failure to Address Security, Economic Challenges

North East 0
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?