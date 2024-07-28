Nigerian Stock Market Review: Key Picks and Forecasts

CAP

CAP’s stock is currently trading at ₦30.00. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stands at ₦2.20, with a forecast EPS of ₦2.86. The stock’s book value per share is ₦10.43, reflecting a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 3.45 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.37x. The stock’s 52-week high and low are ₦35.95 and ₦16.20, respectively. Analysts have set a target price of ₦46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Short-term recommendations include a stop loss at ₦30.60 and a take profit at ₦41.40. The stock is rated as a “Buy.”

OKOMUOIL

OKOMUOIL is currently priced at ₦292.00. The company’s EPS is ₦15.81, with an expected EPS of ₦18.97. The stock’s book value per share is ₦56.56, indicating a P/B ratio of 5.16 and a P/E ratio of 18.47x. The 52-week high is ₦292.00, with a low of ₦157.00. The price target is ₦350.40, offering a potential upside of 20.00%. Short-term investors are advised to set a stop loss at ₦248.20 and a take profit at ₦335.80. The recommendation is a “Buy.”

TRANSCORP

TRANSCORP shares are trading at ₦11.90. The company’s EPS is ₦0.81, with a forecast EPS of ₦0.97. It has a book value per share of ₦5.52, resulting in a P/B ratio of 2.12 and a P/E ratio of 14.43x. The stock’s 52-week range is ₦19.29 (high) to ₦4.00 (low). The target price is ₦14.80, implying a potential upside of 26.41%. A stop loss at ₦9.90 and a take profit at ₦13.50 are recommended for short-term traders. The stock is recommended as a “Buy.”

ETI

ETI is currently priced at ₦22.00, with an EPS of ₦2.39 and a forecast EPS of ₦3.82. Its book value per share is ₦89.97, leading to a low P/B ratio of 0.24 and a P/E ratio of 9.21x. The stock’s 52-week high is ₦28.80, while the low is ₦9.50. Analysts have set a price target of ₦31.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.91%. Short-term investors should consider a stop loss at ₦18.70 and a take profit at ₦25.30. The recommendation is a “Buy.”

TOTAL

TOTAL’s stock is trading at ₦388.90. The EPS is ₦338.68, with a forecast EPS of ₦514.79. The book value per share is ₦174.03, with a P/B ratio of 2.23 and a P/E ratio of 1.15x. The stock has a 52-week high of ₦390.00 and a low of ₦197.00. The price target is set at ₦591.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.00%. Short-term strategies include a stop loss at ₦330.60 and a take profit at ₦447.20. The stock is rated as a “Buy.”