Namibia to Impose Visa Restrictions on 31 Countries from April 2025

Namibia’s government has announced that starting April 1, 2025, travelers from 31 nations, primarily in Europe, will face new visa restrictions. This decision, approved by Namibia’s cabinet, is a response to these countries’ refusal to lift their visa requirements for Namibian citizens.

Among the affected nations are the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Canada, and Italy. Additional countries include Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Japan, Norway, Austria, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Ukraine, and Armenia.

Travelers from these countries will now be required to pay 1,600 Namibian dollars (approximately 90 US dollars) for a visa on arrival.

Lucia Witbooi, Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, confirmed on July 17 that the new visa regulations will take effect on April 1, 2025.

The Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations (FENATA) has expressed strong opposition to the new policy, arguing that the visa requirements will deter tourists due to the “time-consuming application and payment process.”

Despite these concerns, Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta assured that the new visa regime would not significantly impact tourism.

Currently, travelers from African countries without a visa exemption agreement with Namibia will continue to pay 1,200 Namibian dollars (approximately 65 US dollars) for a visa on arrival.

Namibia’s Home Affairs and Immigration Ministry emphasized that the new visa requirements underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring that the interests and rights of Namibian citizens are respected internationally.

This policy change follows reports that the European Union rejected a significant portion of African applicants for Schengen visas in 2023, with about 670,000 out of 2.5 million applications denied. This move by Namibia reflects a reevaluation of its visa policies to ensure fair treatment for its citizens.