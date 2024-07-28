Mali’s Tuareg Rebels Report Heavy Casualties on Wagner mercenaries in Border Clashes

Bamako, July 27 (Reuters) – Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed to have inflicted significant casualties on Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of intense fighting near the Algerian border. The Malian army reported losing two soldiers and killing around 20 rebels during the skirmishes.

The Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD), a rebel coalition, announced on Saturday that they had captured armored vehicles, trucks, and tankers during the battles in the border town of Tinzaouaten on Thursday and Friday. They also claimed to have damaged a helicopter, which later crashed in Kidal, a town several hundred kilometers away.

The Malian army confirmed that two of its soldiers were killed and ten were injured. Additionally, a helicopter crashed in Kidal during a routine mission on Friday, but no casualties were reported from the crash.

Reports from Russian military bloggers on Sunday indicated that at least 20 Wagner mercenaries were killed in an ambush near the Algerian border. Semyon Pegov, a well-known blogger operating under the pseudonym War Gonzo, stated that Wagner personnel were moving with government troops when they were attacked. The Baza Telegram channel, with connections to Russia’s security services, also reported the death of 20 Wagner fighters.

The CSP-PSD released another statement on Sunday, asserting that they had defeated a Malian army battalion supported by Wagner forces, capturing the few survivors. They admitted to losing seven fighters, with twelve others injured in the process.

Wagner, a private military company, has been active in some of the most intense combat zones of Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, its future became uncertain following the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash in August, two months after he led a brief mutiny against the Russian military leadership.

Mali’s military government, which came to power through coups in 2020 and 2021, is grappling with a prolonged Islamist insurgency. They assert that the Russian forces in Mali are not Wagner mercenaries but trainers assisting local troops with equipment purchased from Russia. Reports indicate Wagner fighters have been present in Mali since at least 2021.

The Tuareg, an ethnic group native to the Sahara, including parts of northern Mali, have long felt marginalized by the Malian government. They initiated an insurgency against Mali’s government in 2012, which was later overtaken by Islamist factions. A peace agreement was signed with Bamako in 2015, but the CSP-PSD withdrew from these talks at the end of 2022.