Local Bourse Declines by 2.33% Amidst Interest Rate Hike and Fixed Income Gains

This week saw a volatile performance in the local stock market, culminating in a significant decline. Negative sentiments swept across various sectors as investors reacted to the recent interest rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the favorable outlook in the fixed income and money market sectors. Investors showed a preference for long-dated federal government securities, influenced by the rising interest rates, which affected overall market dynamics.

As a result, the benchmark index dropped by 2.33% week-on-week, falling below the 100,000 mark to close at 98,201.49 points. Investor sentiment weakened amidst the release of half-year earnings reports and the announcement of attractive interim dividends by early filers. Consequently, the market capitalization of the exchange decreased by 2.33% week-on-week to N55.61 trillion, leading to a total loss of N1.32 trillion for investors. This adjustment moderated the year-to-date return of the index to 31.33%.

Despite the overall decline, trading activity showed a positive trend. The total traded volume increased by 25.85% week-on-week to 3.56 billion units, although the total number of weekly deals fell by 3.18% to 42,871 trades. The total traded value for the week rose by 11.46% to N47.22 billion. Market breadth was negative, with 47 weekly losers compared to 25 weekly advancers, indicating a predominance of declining stocks.

Sectoral performance was notably weak throughout the week. The NGX-Industrial Goods Index led the decline with a loss of 5.89%, followed by the NGX-Banking Index, which dropped by 2.94%. The NGX-Insurance, NGX-Oil & Gas, and NGX-Insurance Indexes fell by 0.73%, 0.54%, and 0.27% week-on-week, respectively, driven by selling pressure across these sectors.

Notable gainers for the week included SOVRENINS, which appreciated by 14%, WAPIC and NEIMETH, both rising by 13%, OANDO, which increased by 12%, and JBERGER, which saw an 11% uptick. These gains were driven by positive activities that boosted their price movements. Conversely, significant losers included NSLTECH, which plummeted by 26%, OMATEK, which declined by 15%, CUTIX, which fell by 14%, UPL, which dropped by 12%, and ETERNA, which decreased by 10%.

Looking ahead, the bearish trend is expected to continue as market participants digest the recent economic data and the CBN’s interest rate hike. The rising yield levels in the fixed income and money market sectors are likely to maintain the unattractiveness of equities. However, a mildly positive performance may be anticipated due to continued earnings releases and attractive dividend declarations by corporations. Investors are advised to focus on stocks with strong fundamentals to navigate the prevailing conditions effectively.