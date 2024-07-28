LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval

Thomas Etuh and Senator Daisy Danjuma Among New Board Members at 9Mobile

Obafemi Banigbe Named CEO as 9Mobile Announces New Management Team

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited, operating as 9Mobile, has announced the successful completion of an equity investment by LH Telecommunication Limited, following approvals from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. The investment, sanctioned by the African Export Import Bank (AFREXIM) in May 2023, has resulted in a significant change in control, with LH Telecommunication acquiring 95.5% of 9Mobile’s shares in exchange for fresh capital.

New Board Appointments

In line with the investment, LH Telecommunication has appointed new members to 9Mobile’s board:

Thomas Etuh has been named Chairman of the Board. With over 36 years of experience across various sectors including telecommunications, Etuh is the founder of the Tak Group of Companies and previously served as Chairman of Unity Bank Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc. He is also Chairman of Notore Chemicals Industries Plc.

Nahim Abe Ibraheem brings over 30 years of experience in finance and oil trade. He is the Chairman of Veritas Kapital Assurance PLC and Lighthouse Capital Limited, and has held notable roles in several financial institutions.

Femi Edun, a financial services expert with over 35 years of experience, will also join the board. He has a background in assurance, consulting, and investment banking, and is currently Chairman of Craneburg Construction Limited.

Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma joins as a board member. Her extensive experience includes roles as Senator, Executive Vice Chairman of SAPETRO, and legal expertise in various capacities. She is also involved with several charitable foundations.

Michael Ikpoki is appointed for his vast experience in the telecom industry, having served as CEO of MTN Ghana and MTN Nigeria. He now leads Africa Context Advisory Partners.

Ibrahim Ajimasu Puri, with over 30 years in banking, joins the board. He has served as an Executive Director at United Bank for Africa and is currently involved with several blue-chip companies.

Gloria Danjuma brings over 20 years of leadership experience across industries, including roles at NAL/Comet Group and Unitrust Insurance Limited.

Emmanuel Etuh, with expertise in law and finance, will oversee corporate services at Lighthouse Capital and other board roles.

New Management Team

The new board has ratified the appointments of the new management team:

Obafemi Banigbe is named Managing Director and CEO. With over 24 years in telecommunications, Banigbe’s previous roles include Network Operations Director at Airtel Nigeria and Chief Operating Officer at Millicom Ghana.

John Vasikiran will serve as Chief Operating Officer. Vasikiran has extensive experience with Glo Nigeria and Cellcom (Orange) in Liberia and Guinea.

Abolaji Idowu is appointed Chief Financial Officer. He has over 20 years of experience with global companies such as Vodafone and MTN Nigeria.

These changes mark a significant phase in 9Mobile’s transformation program, positioning the company for competitive growth in the telecommunications market.