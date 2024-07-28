Menu
“Investors Bet on Nigerian and Kazakh Bonds to Shield Against US Election Turmoil”

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Debt from some of the world’s riskiest nations, including Nigeria, is emerging as a potential hedge for investors against the uncertainties of a US election.

Money managers at William Blair Investment Management and Amundi SA are increasingly turning their attention to frontier-market government bonds from countries like Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

They believe these bonds offer a shield against geopolitical instability and shifts in US policies that might otherwise affect more developed markets.

In contrast to investment-grade countries such as Mexico, which could face significant trade barriers under a potential Trump presidency, or China, which might endure intensified trade restrictions, frontier-market bonds have demonstrated strong performance. Over the past year, bonds from these higher-risk nations have yielded nearly 6%, a substantial increase compared to the mere 1% return from higher-grade emerging-market bonds. This positive trend could continue if Trump’s presidency brings further market volatility, presenting a favorable opportunity for investors.

Yvette Babb of William Blair remarked, “Frontier markets, such as Nigeria, are less influenced by global sentiment and economic shifts, making them particularly attractive during times of uncertainty.” She added, “The data supports this view, as frontier debt has outperformed in both Trump’s first term and continues to show strength under Biden.”

Carmen Altenkirch from Aviva Investors highlighted that the higher yields on frontier debt, including Nigerian bonds, could provide a crucial buffer against rate volatility. “With frontier and junk-rated bonds offering a significant premium over US Treasuries, compared to the narrower spread for high-grade emerging-market bonds, investors might find these bonds an appealing option,” she noted.

Despite the potential benefits, frontier debt comes with its share of risks. Historical losses have been severe, as evidenced by the dramatic declines in bonds from Bolivia, Ecuador, and Belarus. Nonetheless, optimism persists. Fund managers note that recent structural reforms and economic adjustments in countries like Zambia and Sri Lanka have significantly reduced default risks.

For Nigeria, the outlook is cautiously optimistic. “We’ve seen positive changes in economic policies and reforms that bolster our confidence in Nigerian bonds,” said Jetro Siekkinen of LGT Capital Partners. “Even with rising borrowing costs and tighter US monetary policy, the reforms underway in Nigeria suggest stability and growth potential.”

Despite the challenges, the ongoing economic reforms in countries like Egypt and the recent investment surge in Nigerian bonds highlight a growing confidence in these frontier markets. Siekkinen emphasized, “The ability of frontier markets to remain relatively insulated from global volatility makes them a reliable investment in the near term. For investors seeking stability amidst global uncertainties, Nigerian bonds could be a strategic choice.”

As borrowing costs rise and US monetary policy tightens, frontier markets, including Nigeria, will undoubtedly face hurdles.

Yet, the positive shifts in economic policies and the resilience of frontier debt offer a glimmer of hope for investors navigating a turbulent global landscape.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

