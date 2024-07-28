Indian Prime Minister Modi Accuses Pakistan Of Using Terrorism, Proxy War To Stay Relevant

Modi Accuses Pakistan of Using Terrorism to Stay Relevant

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that Pakistan attempts to stay relevant through “terrorism” and “proxy war,” predicting that its “unholy plans” will ultimately fail.

Modi made these remarks during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of India’s brief military conflict with Pakistan in the Kargil region of the Himalayas. India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed, have a long-standing and strained relationship, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting Islamist militants in the disputed Kashmir region—a claim Pakistan denies, asserting it only provides diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri self-determination efforts.

The Indian Prime Minister’s comments come in the wake of a series of militant attacks in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, which have resulted in the deaths of nearly a dozen Indian soldiers this year. Modi criticized Pakistan for failing to learn from its past mistakes, emphasizing that India’s forces will effectively counter terrorism and respond decisively to any threats.

“Our brave forces will squash terrorism, and the enemy will receive a fitting response,” Modi declared.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry had not provided a response to Modi’s comments at the time of publication.

Relations between India and Pakistan have remained strained since August 2019, when India revoked Kashmir’s special status and reorganized the region into two federally administered territories. The tension further escalated following a suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir, linked to Pakistan-based militants, which led to an Indian airstrike on a purported militant base in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Pakistan accused Indian agents of involvement in killings on its soil, a claim India dismissed as “fake.” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar recently stated that India is focused on addressing cross-border terrorism, which he argued is inconsistent with being a good neighbor.