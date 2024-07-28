Gen. Christopher Musa: Nigeria’s Porous Border Challenges Responsible for Northern Security Issues

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has highlighted complex border management as a major factor contributing to the persistent security challenges in the northern region of the country.

Speaking at a lecture over the weekend at the Institute for Development Research and Training, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Gen. Musa outlined the security problems stemming from Nigeria’s border situation. He noted that Nigeria has 364 officially recognized international border points and an additional 1,497 unauthorized entry points.

Musa pointed out that Nigeria’s adherence to the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of people, goods, and services within West Africa compounds these issues. “The obligation to comply with the ECOWAS Protocol on free movement, coupled with our current border management practices, exacerbates our security challenges,” he said.

These challenges have manifested in increased insurgency, terrorism, religious extremism, and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, as well as human and drug trafficking. Musa attributed these problems to inadequacies in the implementation of border management frameworks and the need for adaptive structures to cope with systemic changes.

He emphasized that the impact of these complexities on Nigeria’s national security, especially in the northern region, underscores the urgent need to enhance border control and the overall security architecture to better monitor illegal entries.

Musa also criticized the misconception that security issues are solely the responsibility of the military. “There is a mistaken belief that security is only the job of uniformed personnel, which hampers our ability to address the challenges effectively in the north,” he said. He added that some unpatriotic citizens are undermining national unity and security.

To ensure effective security, Musa stressed the importance of involving citizens in the security process. “Until there is widespread internalization of this responsibility, security agencies, which constitute less than one percent of the population, will struggle to address the extensive gaps in our security framework,” he warned.

He identified a lack of patriotism, insufficient human capacity, deficiencies in the Nigerian justice system, and poor governance as additional challenges impacting the security situation in the north. Musa called for ongoing collaboration with political leaders and stakeholders to implement essential protocols and action plans for improved border management and national security.

The CDS urged educational institutions, parents, and guardians to emphasize the importance of civic responsibility for national safety. “Citizens must be vigilant for the welfare of others and be aware of how to report unusual occurrences as part of their national security duty,” he said. He also stressed the need for institutions to protect whistle-blowers and reward patriotic individuals.

“Unpatriotic citizens fail to understand that a country must exist before we can discuss governance. We must all view Nigeria as our country and demonstrate patriotism,” Musa concluded.