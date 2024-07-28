Experts Criticize Tinubu’s Govt Food Palliatives as Ineffective Against Inflation

By Mercy Omoike

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, July 28, 2024 (NAN) – Agriculture experts have voiced concerns that the Federal Government’s food palliatives will not effectively address Nigeria’s escalating food prices. In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, experts argued that the measures are insufficient and lack sustainability.

The Federal Government had promised to distribute staple food items to underprivileged households across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to combat rising food inflation. However, Mr. Akin Alabi, co-founder of Corporate Farmers International, asserted that this approach is inadequate.

“We have to understand that Nigeria is a population of more than 200 million people. If the government wants to provide intervention in terms of food, can they really provide for 200 million people? The government can only provide for 10 percent of the entire households within the population,” Alabi explained. “The only way we can have an effect is when we begin to deal directly or provide solutions to the cost of primary production by providing subsidy for farm inputs.”

Alabi emphasized the need to empower farmers in both livestock and crop production to enhance food security. “Without these measures, no amount of palliatives will cushion the food inflation. There is no economy that survives on palliatives,” he added.

Dr. Ismail Olawale, a strategic agriculture communication expert, highlighted issues with the distribution method of the palliatives. “There is a kind of uncoordinated distribution system. Are people benefiting from the cash palliatives still beneficiaries of the foodstuff palliatives? This grey line should be cleared,” he said, also stressing the need for monitoring and addressing favoritism in distribution.

Agriculture analyst and farmer Mr. Omotunde Banjoko called for more sustainable solutions. “The food palliatives being distributed cannot solve the current food prices challenge. The problems we are facing presently have root causes and until they are addressed, food distribution cannot be the solution,” he stated. Banjoko pointed to issues such as ineffective distribution and diversion of palliatives, as well as the need for improved security on farms, proper funding, and access to farm equipment.

Banjoko also stressed the importance of youth inclusion in agriculture, appropriate agriculture policies, and the establishment of commodity boards to regulate prices. “We need to address the real issues and stop the waste of resources or emptying our reserves. Palliatives are not the solution to food inflation,” he concluded.

In summary, experts argue that the government must address the root causes of food inflation through comprehensive and sustainable measures rather than relying on temporary palliatives.