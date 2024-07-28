Ajaero: Tinubu Gave Us Ultimatum To Accept N62,000 Or Get N250,000 Minimum Wage With Fuel Price Hike

NLC President Joe Ajaero Reveals President Tinubu’s Ultimatum on Minimum Wage Negotiations

Joe Ajaero, President of the National Labour Congress (NLC), revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented labor with a stark choice during recent negotiations: accept a minimum wage of ₦62,000 or agree to ₦250,000 with a hike in fuel prices.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS on Friday night, Ajaero detailed the negotiation process leading to the newly agreed minimum wage of ₦70,000. He explained that the tripartite committee, which includes representatives from the organized private sector, government, and labor unions, initially settled on ₦62,000. However, labor rejected this amount, leading to further discussions with the president.

Ajaero recounted a pivotal meeting where President Tinubu offered two options: a ₦250,000 minimum wage if labor consented to an increase in fuel prices, or ₦62,000 without any fuel price adjustments. The president reportedly stated, “On my first day, I said subsidy is gone. Since then, you have prevented me from increasing fuel prices further. Where will I get the funds to pay the higher minimum wage? If you allow me, I will pay ₦250,000. If not, accept ₦62,000. I’m giving you one hour to decide.”

The labor representatives chose not to make an immediate decision, opting instead to adjourn and consider the implications of the offer. After deliberation, they rejected the idea of tying the wage increase to fuel price hikes and pushed for a resolution focused solely on the minimum wage. This approach led to the compromise of ₦70,000.

Ajaero expressed surprise at the backlash and criticism regarding the new wage. He highlighted that ₦70,000 represents a 133% increase from the previous rate and noted the shift from negotiating every five years to every three years, facilitating more frequent wage reviews before the next election.

Addressing concerns from state governments, Ajaero mentioned that the president assured collaboration with governors to manage the new wage. He noted that during negotiations, representatives from Kwara and Imo states were present but had not fully addressed the issue of payment. Some governors, including those from Edo, Lagos, and Kebbi states, have already committed to paying the ₦70,000 minimum wage.

Ajaero dismissed claims of financial incapacity among states, pointing out that increased revenue from fuel price hikes should alleviate financial concerns. He stressed that the challenge is more about prioritization than actual funds. He recalled instances where funds were allocated for salary payments, yet some states failed to disburse them.

Looking forward, Ajaero emphasized the importance of ensuring the proper implementation of the new minimum wage and expressed confidence in the private sector’s ability to adapt to the new economic realities.