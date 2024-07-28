Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Ajaero: Tinubu Gave Us Ultimatum To Accept N62,000 Or Get N250,000 Minimum Wage With Fuel Price Hike

By: David Okafor

Date:

NLC President Joe Ajaero Reveals President Tinubu’s Ultimatum on Minimum Wage Negotiations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Joe Ajaero, President of the National Labour Congress (NLC), revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented labor with a stark choice during recent negotiations: accept a minimum wage of ₦62,000 or agree to ₦250,000 with a hike in fuel prices.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS on Friday night, Ajaero detailed the negotiation process leading to the newly agreed minimum wage of ₦70,000. He explained that the tripartite committee, which includes representatives from the organized private sector, government, and labor unions, initially settled on ₦62,000. However, labor rejected this amount, leading to further discussions with the president.

Ajaero recounted a pivotal meeting where President Tinubu offered two options: a ₦250,000 minimum wage if labor consented to an increase in fuel prices, or ₦62,000 without any fuel price adjustments. The president reportedly stated, “On my first day, I said subsidy is gone. Since then, you have prevented me from increasing fuel prices further. Where will I get the funds to pay the higher minimum wage? If you allow me, I will pay ₦250,000. If not, accept ₦62,000. I’m giving you one hour to decide.”

The labor representatives chose not to make an immediate decision, opting instead to adjourn and consider the implications of the offer. After deliberation, they rejected the idea of tying the wage increase to fuel price hikes and pushed for a resolution focused solely on the minimum wage. This approach led to the compromise of ₦70,000.

Ajaero expressed surprise at the backlash and criticism regarding the new wage. He highlighted that ₦70,000 represents a 133% increase from the previous rate and noted the shift from negotiating every five years to every three years, facilitating more frequent wage reviews before the next election.

Addressing concerns from state governments, Ajaero mentioned that the president assured collaboration with governors to manage the new wage. He noted that during negotiations, representatives from Kwara and Imo states were present but had not fully addressed the issue of payment. Some governors, including those from Edo, Lagos, and Kebbi states, have already committed to paying the ₦70,000 minimum wage.

Ajaero dismissed claims of financial incapacity among states, pointing out that increased revenue from fuel price hikes should alleviate financial concerns. He stressed that the challenge is more about prioritization than actual funds. He recalled instances where funds were allocated for salary payments, yet some states failed to disburse them.

Looking forward, Ajaero emphasized the importance of ensuring the proper implementation of the new minimum wage and expressed confidence in the private sector’s ability to adapt to the new economic realities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, July 26, 2024
Next article
Gen. Christopher Musa: Nigeria’s Porous Border Challenges Responsible for Northern Security Issues
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Thomas Etuh and Senator Daisy Danjuma Among New...

Nigerian Telecom Operators Begin SIM Disconnection for NIN Non-Compliance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Telecommunication operators in Nigeria, including MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and...

Indian Prime Minister Modi Accuses Pakistan Of Using Terrorism, Proxy War To Stay Relevant

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Modi Accuses Pakistan of Using Terrorism to Stay Relevant Indian...

Northern CAN To FG: Apologise to Nigerians for Failure to Address Security, Economic Challenges

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval

Big Tech 0
Thomas Etuh and Senator Daisy Danjuma Among New...

Nigerian Telecom Operators Begin SIM Disconnection for NIN Non-Compliance

Big Tech 0
Telecommunication operators in Nigeria, including MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and...

Indian Prime Minister Modi Accuses Pakistan Of Using Terrorism, Proxy War To Stay Relevant

Geopolitics 0
Modi Accuses Pakistan of Using Terrorism to Stay Relevant Indian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

LH Telecommunication Acquires 95.5% Stake in 9Mobile Following Investment Approval

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?