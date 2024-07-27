Transcorp Revenue Surges by 113.61% in H1 2024, Reaching ₦175.43 Billion

Transnational Corporation Plc Reports Significant Growth for H1 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) has announced a remarkable financial performance for the first half of 2024, showcasing substantial growth across key metrics compared to the same period last year.

The company’s revenue soared by 113.61%, reaching ₦175.43 billion, up from ₦82.12 billion in H1 2023. This surge in revenue was accompanied by a 131.32% increase in the cost of sales, which climbed to ₦89.95 billion from ₦38.88 billion.

Gross profit also saw a significant rise of 97.69%, totaling ₦85.48 billion compared to ₦43.24 billion in the previous year. Administrative expenses grew by 49.64% to ₦21.15 billion, up from ₦14.14 billion. Additionally, impairment losses on financial assets more than doubled, increasing by 113.56% to ₦3.80 billion from ₦1.78 billion.

Other gains experienced a dramatic increase of 486.50%, reaching ₦3.86 billion, while other income surged by 540.92% to ₦12.59 billion. The company’s profit from operating activities rose by 157.03% to ₦76.97 billion, up from ₦29.95 billion.

In terms of financial costs, finance income improved significantly by 122.25%, recovering to ₦1.07 billion from a loss of ₦4.83 billion. Finance costs increased by 8.03% to ₦7.12 billion, while net finance costs decreased by 47.04% to ₦6.05 billion.

Transcorp reported a 282.90% increase in profit before tax, which surged to ₦70.92 billion from ₦18.52 billion. Income tax expenses rose dramatically by 650.02% to ₦18.13 billion from ₦2.42 billion. The company’s profit after tax also saw a substantial increase of 227.79%, reaching ₦52.79 billion, compared to ₦16.10 billion in H1 2023.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) nearly tripled, climbing by 198.13% to 0.81 kobo from 0.27 kobo.

On the balance sheet front, Transcorp reported a 17.96% increase in total assets, amounting to ₦625.12 billion, up from ₦529.92 billion. Total liabilities also rose by 14.01% to ₦390.64 billion from ₦342.63 billion, while total shareholders’ equity grew by 25.19% to ₦234.48 billion from ₦187.30 billion.

Key highlights include a substantial 142.86% increase in cash and cash equivalents to ₦40.26 billion, up from ₦16.58 billion, and a 51.36% rise in trade and other receivables to ₦221.59 billion from ₦146.40 billion. Inventories grew by 36.70% to ₦5.45 billion, while property, plant, and equipment saw a slight increase of 0.23% to ₦295.21 billion.

In corporate actions, Transcorp declared an interim dividend of ₦0.10 per share, with a qualification date of August 7, 2024, closure date of August 14, 2024, and payment date of August 19, 2024.

Market statistics show the current share price at ₦11.90, with a 52-week high of ₦20.88 and a low of ₦1.19. The company has 40,648 million shares outstanding, a market capitalization of ₦483.7 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x, and a price-to-book ratio of 2.06x. The earnings yield stands at 6.81%, with a return on assets of 33.8% and a return on equity of 67.5%.