Transcorp Revenue Surges by 113.61% in H1 2024, Reaching ₦175.43 Billion

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Transnational Corporation Plc Reports Significant Growth for H1 2024

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) has announced a remarkable financial performance for the first half of 2024, showcasing substantial growth across key metrics compared to the same period last year.

The company’s revenue soared by 113.61%, reaching ₦175.43 billion, up from ₦82.12 billion in H1 2023. This surge in revenue was accompanied by a 131.32% increase in the cost of sales, which climbed to ₦89.95 billion from ₦38.88 billion.

Gross profit also saw a significant rise of 97.69%, totaling ₦85.48 billion compared to ₦43.24 billion in the previous year. Administrative expenses grew by 49.64% to ₦21.15 billion, up from ₦14.14 billion. Additionally, impairment losses on financial assets more than doubled, increasing by 113.56% to ₦3.80 billion from ₦1.78 billion.

Other gains experienced a dramatic increase of 486.50%, reaching ₦3.86 billion, while other income surged by 540.92% to ₦12.59 billion. The company’s profit from operating activities rose by 157.03% to ₦76.97 billion, up from ₦29.95 billion.

In terms of financial costs, finance income improved significantly by 122.25%, recovering to ₦1.07 billion from a loss of ₦4.83 billion. Finance costs increased by 8.03% to ₦7.12 billion, while net finance costs decreased by 47.04% to ₦6.05 billion.

Transcorp reported a 282.90% increase in profit before tax, which surged to ₦70.92 billion from ₦18.52 billion. Income tax expenses rose dramatically by 650.02% to ₦18.13 billion from ₦2.42 billion. The company’s profit after tax also saw a substantial increase of 227.79%, reaching ₦52.79 billion, compared to ₦16.10 billion in H1 2023.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) nearly tripled, climbing by 198.13% to 0.81 kobo from 0.27 kobo.

On the balance sheet front, Transcorp reported a 17.96% increase in total assets, amounting to ₦625.12 billion, up from ₦529.92 billion. Total liabilities also rose by 14.01% to ₦390.64 billion from ₦342.63 billion, while total shareholders’ equity grew by 25.19% to ₦234.48 billion from ₦187.30 billion.

Key highlights include a substantial 142.86% increase in cash and cash equivalents to ₦40.26 billion, up from ₦16.58 billion, and a 51.36% rise in trade and other receivables to ₦221.59 billion from ₦146.40 billion. Inventories grew by 36.70% to ₦5.45 billion, while property, plant, and equipment saw a slight increase of 0.23% to ₦295.21 billion.

In corporate actions, Transcorp declared an interim dividend of ₦0.10 per share, with a qualification date of August 7, 2024, closure date of August 14, 2024, and payment date of August 19, 2024.

Market statistics show the current share price at ₦11.90, with a 52-week high of ₦20.88 and a low of ₦1.19. The company has 40,648 million shares outstanding, a market capitalization of ₦483.7 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x, and a price-to-book ratio of 2.06x. The earnings yield stands at 6.81%, with a return on assets of 33.8% and a return on equity of 67.5%.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

