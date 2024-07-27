Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Tinubu mourns Ifeanyi Ubah

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Salif Atojoko

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, July 27, 2024 (NAN) President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the family of the late Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President said the deceased was a renowned businessman and politician.

“He was the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the friends and colleagues of the late Senator, the National Assembly, and the government and people of Anambra State over this sad loss.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker, as well as for strength and comfort to his family,” he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Russia’s Strategy to Undermine U.S. Influence: Arming Houthis as a Countermeasure”
Next article
Ifeanyi Ubah: We are still waiting for confirmation from family – Kinsmen, APC
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Top Stories 0
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

North West 0
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

South East 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?