Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment, Senate mourns

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, July 27, 2024 (NAN) The Senate has confirmed the passing of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (APC- Anambra).

The confirmation is in a statement by Senate Spokesperson, Sen. Yemi Adaramodu on Saturday in Abuja.

He stated that “it is with deep sorrow and profound regret that the Senate announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, who, until his passing, represented Anambra South Senatorial District.

“Ubah was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents.

“His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community and the nation at large.”

He added that Ubah had distinguished himself as a prominent businessman and a philanthropist.

He stated that as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, Ubah made substantial contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector and created job opportunities.

Adaramodu said that through the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, his philanthropic endeavours provided scholarships, healthcare and vital support to the less privileged, impacting countless lives.

“Throughout his tenure in the Senate, Ubah demonstrated unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Anambra South and Nigeria as a whole.

“He was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment and a steadfast supporter of legislative reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians, he added.

He quoted the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, as expressing his condolences, noting that “Sen. Ubah was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions left an indelible mark on our nation.

“His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“The Nigerian Senate extends deepest sympathies to Sen. Ubah’s family, friends and constituents.

“We also offer our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Anambra.

“We pray that they find strength and solace in the legacy of service and dedication he leaves behind.

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts and his contributions to our nation’s progress will continue to inspire us all.