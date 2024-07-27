Reps to investigate Dangote refinery, NMDPRA, NNPC rift

Investigation

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, July 27, 2024(NAN) The House of Representatives has said that it would investigate the ongoing spat between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The investigation would also include the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

Rep. Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House, said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investigation is coming amid the biting fuel crisis across the country and the allegations that Dangote’s fuel is of low in quality.

Agbese said the investigation conformed to the House commitment to protect all national assets and critical economic infrastructure like the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

He said: “We have been seeing a lot by way of demarketing campaigns to discredit the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and given the negative impact of this, which has caused panic in the country.

This, according to him, has resulted to uncertainties that had led to fuel queue resurfacing, adding that is totally condemnable.

“Unfortunately, what we have learnt is that the NNPC and NMDPRA play major role in these plots to discredit the refinery, which is unacceptable.

“The bigger aspect of our concern is that there are concerns that false narratives are being peddled by certain interests that are bent on importing dirty fuels into the country’’, he said.

“As a proactive institution, committed to the wellbeing of the nation and Nigerians, the position of the House is to investigate the allegations’’, he told newsmen

Agbese said the House would bring closure to the matter so that there would be a direction towards economic stability.

“It is on record that the House had directed the President to sack NMDPRA, so the House will also not hesitate to call for the sack of Mr Mele Kyari, the Group Chief executive officer of NNPCL if need be’’, he said.

He added that the demand for Kyari ‘s sack would happen if there was evidence of an attempt to destroy Dangote refinery.

He added that the leadership of NMDPRA must be sacked, adding that both agencies had confirmed they were interested in destroying the Dangote Refinery.

According to him, many Nigerians have called off the proposed hardship protest, but they want to see Kyari’s sack if that will guarantee that the country will function smoothly.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, had earlier led a delegation of the House on a visit to the Dangote refinery and Petrochemicals Company in Lagos

This was part of the ongoing efforts to understand and support the nation’s key industries.

Abbas said the visit provided valuable insights that would guide the House’s legislative measures and decisions.

He said the House was working to create a more business-friendly environment to make Nigeria an attractive destination for local and international investors.