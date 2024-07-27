PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Reports 33.51% Revenue Growth in FY 2024

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting substantial growth across various financial metrics compared to FY 2023. The company’s performance underscores its robust operational strategies and market resilience.

Revenue and Profitability

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

PZ Cussons Nigeria’s revenue for FY 2024 surged to ₦152.16 billion, a 33.51% increase from ₦113.96 billion in FY 2023. This growth was driven by increased sales and effective market strategies. The cost of sales also rose by 13.02%, totaling ₦91.56 billion, which resulted in a gross profit of ₦60.60 billion, an impressive 83.91% increase from the previous year.

Operating Performance and Expenses

The company managed to significantly reduce administrative expenses by 83.76%, bringing them down to ₦1.28 billion from ₦7.88 billion in FY 2023. However, selling and distribution expenses increased by 11.70% to ₦13.09 billion. Despite a substantial foreign exchange loss of ₦158.03 billion, PZ Cussons Nigeria achieved a remarkable turnaround in operating activities, reporting a loss of ₦111.54 billion compared to a profit of ₦8.22 billion in FY 2023.

Net Profit and Earnings

PZ Cussons Nigeria’s net profit for FY 2024 showed a significant improvement, with a profit after tax of ₦96.44 billion, up by 772.10% from ₦14.35 billion in FY 2023. The earnings per share increased by 572.85%, reaching 24.29 kobo from 3.61 kobo in the previous year.

Financial Ratios and Balance Sheet Highlights

The company’s key financial ratios also reflect its improved performance:

Gross Margin: 39.8% (FY 2024) vs. 28.9% (FY 2023)

Net Profit Margin: 119.0% (FY 2024) vs. -25.3% (FY 2023)

Debt/Equity Ratio: 49.7% (FY 2024) vs. 65.3% (FY 2023)

As of May 31, 2024, PZ Cussons Nigeria’s total assets increased by 50.11% to ₦166.37 billion from ₦110.83 billion as of May 31, 2023. Total liabilities rose by 43.64% to ₦118.01 billion, while shareholders’ equity grew by 68.66% to ₦48.36 billion.

Financial Statistics

Share Price: ₦19.8

52-Week High/Low: ₦40/₦16.35

Shares Outstanding: 3,970.5 million

Market Capitalization: ₦78.6 billion

Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 0.82x

Earnings Yield: 122.68%

Price-to-Book Ratio: 1.63x

Corporate Actions

Interim Dividend: N/A

Bonus: N/A

Qualification Date: N/A

Closure Date: N/A

Payment Date: N/A

AGM Date: N/A

PZ Cussons Nigeria’s strong financial performance in FY 2024 highlights its strategic growth and effective management, positioning the company for continued success in the coming years.