Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead of Protests

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Kano State governor and ex-Minister of Defence, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to leverage their votes for effecting change rather than resorting to protests.

Kwankwaso, who ran for president under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, highlighted that poor governance has led to widespread anger, hunger, insecurity, and hopelessness among the populace.

In a statement posted on X (Twitter) on Saturday, Kwankwaso emphasized that Nigerians should prioritize their country’s future by supporting the government while holding it accountable through the electoral process.

“If any government fails to provide the necessary leadership for a better Nigeria, we will have the opportunity as citizens to elect the people who can bring the required change using our votes,” Kwankwaso said.

He also criticized recent governance issues, including federal interference in Kano’s chieftaincy matters, the impeachment of Edo State’s deputy governor, political turmoil in Rivers State, and controversies surrounding the Aliko Dangote refinery and other issues.

Kwankwaso acknowledged the frustration driving calls for protests but cautioned against their potential negative outcomes. “Protests, while a fundamental democratic right, often lead to unforeseen and severe consequences, such as violence, loss of lives, and destruction of property,” he warned.

He urged Nigerians to focus on peaceful and constructive means of transformation through the ballot, rather than risking the harmful repercussions of widespread protests.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi
Next article
Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

Enugu APC, again, suspends Chairman, Agballah, others

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Ifeoma Aka Enugu, July 27, 2024(NAN) The All...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Top Stories 0
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

South East 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

South East 0
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?