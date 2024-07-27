Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead of Protests

Former Kano State governor and ex-Minister of Defence, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to leverage their votes for effecting change rather than resorting to protests.

Kwankwaso, who ran for president under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, highlighted that poor governance has led to widespread anger, hunger, insecurity, and hopelessness among the populace.

In a statement posted on X (Twitter) on Saturday, Kwankwaso emphasized that Nigerians should prioritize their country’s future by supporting the government while holding it accountable through the electoral process.

“If any government fails to provide the necessary leadership for a better Nigeria, we will have the opportunity as citizens to elect the people who can bring the required change using our votes,” Kwankwaso said.

He also criticized recent governance issues, including federal interference in Kano’s chieftaincy matters, the impeachment of Edo State’s deputy governor, political turmoil in Rivers State, and controversies surrounding the Aliko Dangote refinery and other issues.

Kwankwaso acknowledged the frustration driving calls for protests but cautioned against their potential negative outcomes. “Protests, while a fundamental democratic right, often lead to unforeseen and severe consequences, such as violence, loss of lives, and destruction of property,” he warned.

He urged Nigerians to focus on peaceful and constructive means of transformation through the ballot, rather than risking the harmful repercussions of widespread protests.