Orji Kalu mourns Ifeanyi Ubah

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, July 27, 2024 (NAN) The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the demise of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah as a huge shock and loss to Nigeria as a whole.

Kalu in his tribute on Saturday in Abuja extolled the virtues of the deceased.

He said Ubah, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a patriotic and de-tribalised Nigerian, with passion for a prosperous and better Nigeria.

Kalu urged family members, friends and associates of the deceased to sustain the legacies of Ubah, noting that the former senator contributed immensely to economic, social and political development of Nigeria.

The Abia North lawmaker commiserated with people and government of Anambra, adding that the late business mogul was a notable figure beyond politics and business.

“My heart goes out to Ubah’s family, ndi Nnewi, Anambra South constituents, the good people of Anambra, government of Anambra and my colleagues in the Senate for the loss of our dearest friend and brother, Ifeanyi Ubah.

“It is a lot to deal with the shock of the news and pain of the loss, his death is a very big loss to Nigeria.

“The deceased played various roles in nation building as a businessman, philanthropist, politician and publisher.

“The late senator was dogged, ebullient, humble, consistent and full of energy.

“His invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The late business mogul, no doubt, will forever be remembered for his good legacies.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant rest to the soul of Ubah and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)