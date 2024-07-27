Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Orji Kalu mourns Ifeanyi Ubah

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Kingsley Okoye

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, July 27, 2024 (NAN) The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the demise of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah as a huge shock and loss to Nigeria as a whole.

Kalu in his tribute on Saturday in Abuja extolled the virtues of the deceased.

He said Ubah, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a patriotic and de-tribalised Nigerian, with passion for a prosperous and better Nigeria.

Kalu urged family members, friends and associates of the deceased to sustain the legacies of Ubah, noting that the former senator contributed immensely to economic, social and political development of Nigeria.

The Abia North lawmaker commiserated with people and government of Anambra, adding that the late business mogul was a notable figure beyond politics and business.

“My heart goes out to Ubah’s family, ndi Nnewi, Anambra South constituents, the good people of Anambra, government of Anambra and my colleagues in the Senate for the loss of our dearest friend and brother, Ifeanyi Ubah.

“It is a lot to deal with the shock of the news and pain of the loss, his death is a very big loss to Nigeria.

“The deceased played various roles in nation building as a businessman, philanthropist, politician and publisher.

“The late senator was dogged, ebullient, humble, consistent and full of energy.

“His invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The late business mogul, no doubt, will forever be remembered for his good legacies.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant rest to the soul of Ubah and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ifeanyi Ubah’s death a rude shock – Obi
Next article
Fresh queues: Hitch in discharge operations of vessels responsible – NNPC Ltd.
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Top Stories 0
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

North West 0
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

South East 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?