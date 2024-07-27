Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Olympics: Amusan leads Nigeria in historic opening ceremony

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, July 27, 2024 (NAN) Flagbearer Tobi Amusan and Nigeria’s team captain Anuoluwapo Opeyori, led Nigerian delegation at a colorful and historic Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night.

In spite the rain having its way on the night, athletes were cheered along the Seine as more than 200 national delegations sailed through the centre of Paris and past sights such as the Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay.

For the first time in Summer Games history, the opening ceremony was not held in a stadium.

Nigeria, in her colourful well styled green and white dresses, rode on a boat with Amusan hoisting the flag and supported by Opeyori, alongside the delegation as they sailed across.

Meanwhile, a total of 88 Team Nigeria athletes, comprising 63 women and 25 men, will compete in 12 sports at the Paris Olympics.

More than 10,500 athletes will compete at the Olympics, 100 years since Paris last staged the Games.

The Games started on Wednesday and the first of the 329 gold medals will be awarded on Saturday with the closing ceremony billed for Aug. 11.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Reps to investigate Dangote refinery, NMDPRA, NNPC rift
Next article
“Russia’s Strategy to Undermine U.S. Influence: Arming Houthis as a Countermeasure”
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Top Stories 0
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

North West 0
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

South East 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?