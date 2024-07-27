Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Central Bank Injects $148 Million into FX Market to Boost Liquidity

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $148 million into the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) through 29 authorized dealers to enhance liquidity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement from the CBN, the transactions, conducted on July 22 and 23, 2024, involved selling dollars at exchange rates ranging from N1,470.00/$ to N1,510.00/$.

Hakama Sidi Ali, acting director of the CBN’s Corporate Communications Department, stated that the bank aims to stabilize the foreign exchange market. The statement emphasized the CBN governor’s commitment to addressing the supply gap and ensuring market stability.

The CBN has been intermittently selling dollars to authorized dealers to mitigate FX market volatility and support the naira. On July 12, the bank sold $122.67 million to 46 dealers over two days. Additionally, on July 18 and 19, 2024, $106.5 million was sold to 29 dealers at rates between N1,498.00/$ and N1,530.00/$.

Despite these efforts, the naira has continued to weaken, falling to a four-month low of 1,603.80 to the dollar at the NAFEM on Thursday. The local currency is trading between N1,650 and N1,680 in the black market.

The naira’s decline has made it the second worst-performing currency globally in 2024, according to Bloomberg, a significant drop from its earlier high performance this year.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Muhammad Area Command Reports N80.3 Billion Revenue for First Half of 2024
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Muhammad Area Command Reports N80.3 Billion Revenue for First Half of 2024

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigeria Customs Service’s Murtala Muhammad Area Command announced...

FG pledges to boost local airline operators’ capabilities

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
L-R: Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA,...

Mr. Obasi joins forces with May Edochie’s lawyer to challenge ex-wife Judy Austin and Yul

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The ex-husband of Judy Austin, Emmanuel...

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Implements Major Hike in Navigational Charges

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
LAGOS, July 26 — The Nigerian Airspace Management...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Muhammad Area Command Reports N80.3 Billion Revenue for First Half of 2024

Maritime 0
The Nigeria Customs Service’s Murtala Muhammad Area Command announced...

FG pledges to boost local airline operators’ capabilities

Aviation 0
L-R: Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA,...

Mr. Obasi joins forces with May Edochie’s lawyer to challenge ex-wife Judy Austin and Yul

Lifestyle News 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The ex-husband of Judy Austin, Emmanuel...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Muhammad Area Command Reports N80.3 Billion Revenue...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?