Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad governance, the Federal Government has intensified security measures at all national borders.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has instructed all Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers, and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOs) to enhance border security.

Service Spokesman DCI Kenneth Udo stated that the heightened security aims to prevent foreign individuals from entering the country to join the protests.

The directive emphasizes vigilance and increased surveillance in light of the planned demonstrations by various groups. The Comptroller General stressed that, as part of the Service’s duty to protect the nation’s borders, officers, especially those in Border Commands, must ensure that no external elements disrupt the country’s stability.

The directive also includes a temporary suspension of all leave applications for officers and a call for heightened professionalism and patriotism in their duties during and after the protests. The Comptroller General reassured Nigerians of the Service’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders and enhancing national security.