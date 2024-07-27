Menu
Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Muhammad Area Command Reports N80.3 Billion Revenue for First Half of 2024

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Murtala Muhammad Area Command announced it generated N80.3 billion in revenue between January and June 2024. During this period, the duty-paid value of seized items amounted to N6.06 billion.

The command’s seizures included five packages of 250mg tramadol, 12 pages of 225mg tramadol, one package containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 46 packages of dried donkey male genitals, and 55 Josef Tomahawk semi-automatic rifles. Comptroller Michael Awe disclosed these figures during a press briefing at the command’s office on Tuesday.

Awe highlighted that this revenue represents a 107.5% increase compared to the N41.6 billion collected in the same period in 2023. He attributed this growth to the diligent efforts of officers in ensuring accurate declarations and compliance with import and export regulations.

Awe stated, “From January to June 2024, the command collected a total of N80,351,299,068.00 in customs duties and other charges. This is a significant increase from the N38,707,054,216.44 collected during the same period in 2023, reflecting a rise of N41,644,246,851.56.”

In addition, the command reported an export value of N266.66 million during the review period. Awe commended his officers for their continued enforcement of government fiscal policies and trade regulations, emphasizing their role in combating smuggling and ensuring regulatory compliance.

