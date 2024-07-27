Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof. Pat Utomi has praised the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as a “remarkable bridge builder.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Saturday in Lagos, Utomi lamented the loss of Iwuanyanwu, calling it a significant blow to the Igbo community and Nigeria as a whole.

Utomi highlighted Iwuanyanwu’s extensive contributions across various fields and his ability to foster consensus in challenging political situations. He recalled their numerous interactions as business colleagues, alumni of the University of Nigeria, and in public life.

“When Ohanaeze PG Prof. George Obiozor passed away, Dr. Tim Menakaya, former Health Minister, reminded Chief John Nnia Nwodo and me of our responsibility to maintain stability within Ohanaeze, given our roles as some of the youngest members from its inception in the 1980s,” Utomi said.

He noted that they successfully facilitated a smooth transition to Iwuanyanwu’s presidency, allowing him to make a lasting impact.

Utomi concluded with a tribute to Iwuanyanwu’s legacy, wishing him eternal peace.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos
Next article
Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

Enugu APC, again, suspends Chairman, Agballah, others

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Ifeoma Aka Enugu, July 27, 2024(NAN) The All...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Top Stories 0
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

North West 0
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

South East 0
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?