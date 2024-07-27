Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof. Pat Utomi has praised the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as a “remarkable bridge builder.”

In a statement released on Saturday in Lagos, Utomi lamented the loss of Iwuanyanwu, calling it a significant blow to the Igbo community and Nigeria as a whole.

Utomi highlighted Iwuanyanwu’s extensive contributions across various fields and his ability to foster consensus in challenging political situations. He recalled their numerous interactions as business colleagues, alumni of the University of Nigeria, and in public life.

“When Ohanaeze PG Prof. George Obiozor passed away, Dr. Tim Menakaya, former Health Minister, reminded Chief John Nnia Nwodo and me of our responsibility to maintain stability within Ohanaeze, given our roles as some of the youngest members from its inception in the 1980s,” Utomi said.

He noted that they successfully facilitated a smooth transition to Iwuanyanwu’s presidency, allowing him to make a lasting impact.

Utomi concluded with a tribute to Iwuanyanwu’s legacy, wishing him eternal peace.