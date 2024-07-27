Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Ifeanyi Ubah’s death a rude shock – Obi

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Monday Ajogun

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Onitsha (Anambra), July 27, 2024 (NAN) Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has said that the sudden death of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah was “shocking and devastating”.

The former governor of Anambra expressed his sadness over the demise of the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial district on his X handle on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen Ubah died in his hotel room in the early hours of on Saturday in London.

Obi recalled that his last discussion with the distinguished senator early this month, how he showed eagerness to serve humanity.

According to him, I received a rude shock, this morning, the news of the death of my dear younger brother, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were all together on July 12, at the burial of Mr Pius Onwuzo in Nnewi, Anambra. Ubah personally welcomed me at the burial and requested that I visit his house for lunch.

“To which I pleaded with him to reschedule to another date, as I already had several engagements for the day.

“During our discussions on the state of the nation, he told me that he now understood my commitment to the progress of humanity and that he aligned with it.

“He assured me that, despite our party differences, we would work together as a family, in serving our people.

“Similarly, despite party differences, I commended him for his contributions to a better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.

“He cared for the less privileged in society, by investing in their education, and hand-health and pulling people out of poverty. I urged him to continue in that direction”, he said.

He prayed that May God Almighty who called him home, at this time, forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the entire Nigeria; and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Osteoporosis: Radiologist says exposure to morning sunlight help prevention
Next article
Orji Kalu mourns Ifeanyi Ubah
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Top Stories 0
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

North West 0
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

South East 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?