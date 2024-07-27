Ifeanyi Ubah’s death a rude shock – Obi

By Monday Ajogun

Onitsha (Anambra), July 27, 2024 (NAN) Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has said that the sudden death of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah was “shocking and devastating”.

The former governor of Anambra expressed his sadness over the demise of the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial district on his X handle on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen Ubah died in his hotel room in the early hours of on Saturday in London.

Obi recalled that his last discussion with the distinguished senator early this month, how he showed eagerness to serve humanity.

According to him, I received a rude shock, this morning, the news of the death of my dear younger brother, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were all together on July 12, at the burial of Mr Pius Onwuzo in Nnewi, Anambra. Ubah personally welcomed me at the burial and requested that I visit his house for lunch.

“To which I pleaded with him to reschedule to another date, as I already had several engagements for the day.

“During our discussions on the state of the nation, he told me that he now understood my commitment to the progress of humanity and that he aligned with it.

“He assured me that, despite our party differences, we would work together as a family, in serving our people.

“Similarly, despite party differences, I commended him for his contributions to a better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.

“He cared for the less privileged in society, by investing in their education, and hand-health and pulling people out of poverty. I urged him to continue in that direction”, he said.

He prayed that May God Almighty who called him home, at this time, forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the entire Nigeria; and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.