Ifeanyi Ubah: We are still waiting for confirmation from family – Kinsmen, APC

By Monday Ajogun

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nnewi (Anambra), July 27, 2024 (NAN) The kinsmen and the All Progressives Congress (APC) party stalwart, to Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah say that they are waiting for his family to confirm about his death before they could comment.

An APC Stalwart, who pleaded anonymity while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nnewi on Saturday that Senator Ubah died in his hotel room in London in the early hours of Saturday.

The source noted that the party members and the people of Anambra would have to wait for an official statement from a prominent member of his family before they could comment on his demise.

According to the source, there is a way we do this thing here in Anambra; traditionally, we have to wait for official statement from a prominent and reliable family member to announce to us about his demise.

“If any member of the family goes ahead to do otherwise, such family or person will be sanctioned for doing so,” the source said.

Also speaking, the President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Nnewi Town Union in Nnewi North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra, Dr Maduka Atuenyi, has said that the death of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah remains a “rumor for now”.

NAN reports that the news of the demise of the Senator who represents Anambra South, and an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Sen. Ubah, was yet to to be confirmed by any family member.

According to Atuenyi, as the PG of Nzuko-Ora, where Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah hails from, no family member has notified us about his death.

“Though it’s all over the internet, as far as I am concerned, it’s still a rumor because I don’t have any concrete evidence, you know how people carry story.

“As the PG of the town, no concrete person has informed me; it’s just a rumor, the way you saw it on social media is the same way we saw it,” he said.

An APC stalwart, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the Senator had an illness that he had silently battled for a while, which probably resulted to his death.

The source however, said that Ubah’s family was in the best position to reveal to members of the public about the true cause of his death.

The media aide to Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Mr Kamel Osigwe, declined to comment about the death of his principal.