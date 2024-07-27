Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Fuel scarcity: Lagos motorists, commuters groan as price hits N850 per litre

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos Faces Petrol Shortage Amidst Heavy Traffic, Transport Fares Surge

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Motorists and commuters in Lagos are experiencing severe disruptions due to a sudden scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. The shortage has led to increased transport fares by commercial bus drivers, known locally as “Danfos and Koropes.”

The resurgence of fuel queues and the closure of many filling stations have compounded the problem, with skyrocketing fuel prices adding to the frustration. This issue comes just days before a planned nationwide protest over economic challenges.

As of last Friday, fuel queues have grown significantly, with few stations still dispensing fuel. While Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) stations are selling at ₦650 per litre, independent marketers are charging between ₦850 and ₦950 per litre. Many filling stations have shut their doors, leaving motorists scrambling for fuel.

The remaining stations have been inundated with customers, leading to severe traffic congestion. The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASTMA) has struggled to manage the situation effectively.

Black marketers have exploited the scarcity, selling petrol at exorbitant rates of ₦1000 to ₦1400 per litre in areas such as Egbeda, Ikotun, LASU-Iba Road, Ikeja, and Agege.

Danfo driver Mr. Jude Akpan told Vanguard that he now spends twice as much on fuel for his trips and has passed the cost onto passengers. “I bought petrol at ₦850 per litre this morning after waiting in line for hours,” he said. “I paid ₦17,000 for 20 litres, which barely covers two trips from Ikotun to Oshodi.”

The fare for the route from Ikotun to Egbeda has surged from ₦200 to ₦500, and the fare to Iyana-Ipaja has risen to ₦700, depending on the negotiation between drivers and passengers.

Vehicle owners and petrol users are concerned that the situation could worsen if the underlying causes of the shortage are not addressed by authorities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bwala can only be a political liability to Tinubu – Ndume knocks Atiku’s ex-aide
Next article
Transcorp Revenue Surges by 113.61% in H1 2024, Reaching ₦175.43 Billion
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia-Africa Expo 2024 Set to Boost Trade Relations and Economic Ties Between Continents

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Russia-Africa Expo 2024: A New Era in Economic Collaboration By...

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Reports 33.51% Revenue Growth in FY 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 – PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc...

FCMB’s Gross Earnings Surge by 57.22% to ₦374.47 Billion in H1 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 – FCMB PLC Reports Robust...

CAP’s Profit After Tax Climbs 39.90% to ₦1.79 Billion in H1 2024

David Okafor David Okafor -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 – Chemical and Allied Products...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia-Africa Expo 2024 Set to Boost Trade Relations and Economic Ties Between Continents

Economy 0
Russia-Africa Expo 2024: A New Era in Economic Collaboration By...

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Reports 33.51% Revenue Growth in FY 2024

Financials 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 – PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc...

FCMB’s Gross Earnings Surge by 57.22% to ₦374.47 Billion in H1 2024

Financials 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 – FCMB PLC Reports Robust...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Russia-Africa Expo 2024 Set to Boost Trade Relations and Economic Ties...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?