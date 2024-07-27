Fuel scarcity: Lagos motorists, commuters groan as price hits N850 per litre

Lagos Faces Petrol Shortage Amidst Heavy Traffic, Transport Fares Surge

Motorists and commuters in Lagos are experiencing severe disruptions due to a sudden scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. The shortage has led to increased transport fares by commercial bus drivers, known locally as “Danfos and Koropes.”

The resurgence of fuel queues and the closure of many filling stations have compounded the problem, with skyrocketing fuel prices adding to the frustration. This issue comes just days before a planned nationwide protest over economic challenges.

As of last Friday, fuel queues have grown significantly, with few stations still dispensing fuel. While Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) stations are selling at ₦650 per litre, independent marketers are charging between ₦850 and ₦950 per litre. Many filling stations have shut their doors, leaving motorists scrambling for fuel.

The remaining stations have been inundated with customers, leading to severe traffic congestion. The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASTMA) has struggled to manage the situation effectively.

Black marketers have exploited the scarcity, selling petrol at exorbitant rates of ₦1000 to ₦1400 per litre in areas such as Egbeda, Ikotun, LASU-Iba Road, Ikeja, and Agege.

Danfo driver Mr. Jude Akpan told Vanguard that he now spends twice as much on fuel for his trips and has passed the cost onto passengers. “I bought petrol at ₦850 per litre this morning after waiting in line for hours,” he said. “I paid ₦17,000 for 20 litres, which barely covers two trips from Ikotun to Oshodi.”

The fare for the route from Ikotun to Egbeda has surged from ₦200 to ₦500, and the fare to Iyana-Ipaja has risen to ₦700, depending on the negotiation between drivers and passengers.

Vehicle owners and petrol users are concerned that the situation could worsen if the underlying causes of the shortage are not addressed by authorities.