News Analysis

Fresh queues: Hitch in discharge operations of vessels responsible – NNPC Ltd.

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, July 27, 2024 (NAN) The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) says the tightness in fuel supply and distribution is caused by a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels.

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., made this known on Saturday in a statement while reacting to the current queues and scarcity being witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that queues started building up at fuel stations in the FCT on Friday, as motorists were seen lining up at various fuel stations, while some have remained shut.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT is as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels,” Soneye said.

He said the Company was working round the clock with all stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normalcy in the operations.

