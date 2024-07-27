Menu
Financials

FCMB’s Gross Earnings Surge by 57.22% to ₦374.47 Billion in H1 2024

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – FCMB PLC Reports Robust Financial Performance in H1 2024

FCMB PLC has announced strong financial results for the first half of 2024, showcasing significant growth across multiple key metrics compared to the same period in 2023. The bank’s performance reflects its strategic initiatives and resilience in a competitive market.

Revenue and Profitability Surge

FCMB’s gross earnings for H1 2024 reached ₦374.47 billion, marking a remarkable increase of 57.22% from ₦238.18 billion in H1 2023. This surge was primarily driven by an 80.62% rise in interest income, which amounted to ₦269.16 billion compared to ₦149.03 billion in the previous year. Despite a 112.46% increase in interest expenses to ₦162.97 billion, net interest income grew by 46.84% to ₦106.19 billion.

Significant Growth in Fee, Commission, and Trading Income

The bank’s fee and commission income increased by 27.16%, reaching ₦36.20 billion, while trading income soared by 281.49% to ₦31.38 billion. Foreign exchange gains, however, saw a decline of 30.98%, totaling ₦35.19 billion. Dividend income and other income also experienced notable increases, contributing to a 28.50% rise in operating income, which reached ₦200.35 billion.

Operating Expenses and Profit Margins

Operating expenses for H1 2024 were ₦104.80 billion, a 48.44% increase from H1 2023. General and administrative expenses rose by 42.84% to ₦35.88 billion, and staff expenses saw a significant jump of 69.92% to ₦35.96 billion. Despite these increases, the bank managed a 67.95% increase in profit before tax, totaling ₦64.21 billion, and a 67.99% increase in profit after tax, reaching ₦59.48 billion.

Earnings per Share and Financial Ratios

FCMB reported a basic earnings per share of 6.01 kobo, a 67.88% increase from 3.58 kobo in H1 2023. Key financial ratios also reflected the bank’s improved performance:

  • Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio: 1.66x (H1 2024) vs. 1.49x (FY 2023)
  • Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio: 0.37x (H1 2024) vs. 0.23x (FY 2023)
  • Earnings Yield: 60.1% (H1 2024) vs. 66.9% (FY 2023)
  • Return on Equity (ROE): 11.9% (H1 2024) vs. 7.7% (FY 2023)
  • Return on Assets (ROA): 1.1% (H1 2024) vs. 0.9% (FY 2023)

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, FCMB’s total assets increased by 34.44% to ₦5.95 trillion from ₦4.42 trillion as of December 31, 2023. Loans and advances rose by 31.93% to ₦2.43 trillion, while investment securities grew by 37.79% to ₦1.10 trillion. The bank’s total liabilities increased by 36.61% to ₦5.41 trillion, and total shareholders’ equity rose by 15.85% to ₦535.93 billion.

Financial Statistics

  • Share Price: ₦7.85
  • 52-Week High/Low: ₦12.45/₦5.48
  • Shares Outstanding: 19.8 billion
  • Market Capitalization: ₦155.5 billion

Corporate Actions

  • Interim Dividend: N/A
  • Bonus: N/A
  • Qualification Date: N/A
  • Closure Date: N/A
  • Payment Date: N/A
  • AGM Date: N/A

Conclusion

FCMB PLC’s strong financial performance in the first half of 2024 demonstrates its effective management and strategic growth initiatives. The significant increases in earnings, profitability, and asset base position the bank well for continued success in the future.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

