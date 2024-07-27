Menu
Dangote Cement Gross Margin Declines to 52.7% as Gross Profit Rises 63% to ₦926.78 Billion

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Reports Strong Growth for H1 2024

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – Dangote Cement Plc has posted impressive financial results for the first half of 2024, demonstrating robust growth across several key metrics.

The company’s revenue surged by 85.11%, reaching ₦1.76 trillion, up from ₦950.83 billion in H1 2023. This growth was accompanied by a 117.51% increase in the cost of production, which rose to ₦833.27 billion from ₦383.09 billion.

Gross profit grew by 63.24%, totaling ₦926.78 billion compared to ₦567.74 billion in the previous year. Despite this, the gross margin decreased to 52.7% from 59.7%, reflecting higher production costs. Operating margin also declined to 31.4% from 40.0%, while net profit margin dropped to 10.8% from 18.8%.

Other income more than doubled, increasing by 161.89% to ₦28.96 billion from ₦11.06 billion. Selling and distribution costs rose by 98.71% to ₦304.47 billion, and general and administrative expenses grew by 117.13% to ₦98.75 billion.

Profit from operating activities increased by 45.36% to ₦552.52 billion. Finance income improved by 53.01% to ₦24.80 billion, but finance costs rose by 103.94% to ₦332.52 billion, leading to a 109.56% increase in net finance costs to ₦307.72 billion.

Dangote Cement reported a 22.13% increase in profit before tax, which rose to ₦292.96 billion from ₦239.86 billion. However, income tax expenses increased by 68.22% to ₦103.05 billion. The company’s profit after tax grew by 6.33% to ₦189.90 billion from ₦178.60 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 8.37% to ₦11.26 from ₦10.39.

On the balance sheet, Dangote Cement’s total assets grew by 36.47% to ₦5.38 trillion, up from ₦3.94 trillion. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 32.07% to ₦590.48 billion, while trade and other receivables rose by 12.19% to ₦103.13 billion. Inventories grew by 48.64% to ₦585.67 billion, and property, plant, and equipment expanded by 37.38% to ₦3.27 trillion.

Total liabilities increased by 45.13% to ₦3.21 trillion, with financial liabilities up by 57.02% to ₦1.59 trillion. Total shareholders’ equity grew by 25.36% to ₦2.16 trillion.

Market statistics show the current share price at ₦591.10, with a 52-week high of ₦763 and a low of ₦260. The company’s market capitalization stands at ₦10.07 trillion. The price-to-earnings ratio is 52.50x, the price-to-book ratio is 4.66x, and the earnings yield is 1.90%. Return on assets is 14.1%, and return on equity is 26.3%.

Corporate actions include the absence of a final dividend and no bonus shares declared.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

