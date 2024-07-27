CAP’s Profit After Tax Climbs 39.90% to ₦1.79 Billion in H1 2024

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) has posted a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, reflecting significant growth across key financial metrics compared to the same period in 2023.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Revenue and Profitability
- Revenue: CAP’s revenue surged by 59.68%, reaching ₦15.61 billion compared to ₦9.78 billion in H1 2023.
- Gross Profit: The gross profit also experienced a robust increase of 52.97%, amounting to ₦5.56 billion from ₦3.64 billion.
- Operating Cost: Operating costs rose by 63.66% to ₦10.05 billion, up from ₦6.14 billion.
Key Financial Ratios
- COGS Margin: The cost of goods sold (COGS) margin increased to 64.4% from 62.8%.
- Gross Margin: The gross margin slightly declined to 35.6% from 37.2%.
- Operating Margin: Operating margin decreased to 10.5% from 12.7%.
- Net Profit Margin: Net profit margin also dropped to 11.5% from 13.1%.
Expenses and Income
- Selling and Marketing Expenses: These expenses surged by 72.28%, reaching ₦1.52 billion compared to ₦882 million in the previous year.
- General and Administrative Expenses: These expenses increased by 58.02%, amounting to ₦2.67 billion from ₦1.69 billion.
- Other Income: Other income grew by 48.64% to ₦255 million from ₦172 million.
Profit from Operating Activities
- CAP’s profit from operating activities saw a 31.73% increase, reaching ₦1.63 billion from ₦1.24 billion in H1 2023.
Finance and Tax
- Finance Income: Finance income rose by 33.43% to ₦1.05 billion from ₦787 million.
- Finance Costs: Finance costs dropped significantly by 94.48% to ₦6.26 million from ₦113 million.
- Net Finance Costs: The net finance costs increased by 54.95% to ₦1.04 billion from ₦673 million.
- Profit Before Tax: Profit before tax increased by 39.90% to ₦2.67 billion from ₦1.91 billion.
- Income Tax: Income tax expenses rose by 39.90% to ₦883 million from ₦631 million.
- Profit After Tax: The profit after tax climbed by 39.90% to ₦1.79 billion from ₦1.28 billion.
Earnings per Share
- Basic Earnings per Share: Basic EPS improved by 40.13%, reaching ₦2.20 from ₦1.57.
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Total Assets: CAP’s total assets grew by 9.03% to ₦16.76 billion from ₦15.37 billion as of December 31, 2023.
- Total Liabilities: Total liabilities increased by 11.61% to ₦8.26 billion from ₦7.40 billion.
- Shareholders’ Equity: Total shareholders’ equity rose by 6.64% to ₦8.50 billion from ₦7.97 billion.
Financial Statistics
- Share Price: ₦35.95
- 52-Week High/Low: ₦36/₦19.80
- Shares Outstanding: 814.7 million
- Market Capitalization: ₦29.3 billion
- Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 16.34x
- Earnings Yield: 6.12%
- Price-to-Book Ratio: 3.45x
- Return on Assets: 42.8%
- Return on Equity: 63.3%
Five Data Headlines
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc H1 2024 Revenue Surges by 59.68% to ₦15.61 Billion
- CAP’s Profit After Tax Climbs 39.90% to ₦1.79 Billion in H1 2024
- Selling and Marketing Expenses Rise by 72.28% for CAP in H1 2024
- CAP’s Basic Earnings per Share Increases by 40.13% to ₦2.20
- Total Assets of CAP Grow by 9.03% to ₦16.76 Billion as of June 30, 2024