CAP’s Profit After Tax Climbs 39.90% to ₦1.79 Billion in H1 2024

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) has posted a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, reflecting significant growth across key financial metrics compared to the same period in 2023.

Revenue and Profitability

Revenue: CAP’s revenue surged by 59.68%, reaching ₦15.61 billion compared to ₦9.78 billion in H1 2023.

CAP’s revenue surged by 59.68%, reaching ₦15.61 billion compared to ₦9.78 billion in H1 2023. Gross Profit: The gross profit also experienced a robust increase of 52.97%, amounting to ₦5.56 billion from ₦3.64 billion.

The gross profit also experienced a robust increase of 52.97%, amounting to ₦5.56 billion from ₦3.64 billion. Operating Cost: Operating costs rose by 63.66% to ₦10.05 billion, up from ₦6.14 billion.

Key Financial Ratios

COGS Margin: The cost of goods sold (COGS) margin increased to 64.4% from 62.8%.

The cost of goods sold (COGS) margin increased to 64.4% from 62.8%. Gross Margin: The gross margin slightly declined to 35.6% from 37.2%.

The gross margin slightly declined to 35.6% from 37.2%. Operating Margin: Operating margin decreased to 10.5% from 12.7%.

Operating margin decreased to 10.5% from 12.7%. Net Profit Margin: Net profit margin also dropped to 11.5% from 13.1%.

Expenses and Income

Selling and Marketing Expenses: These expenses surged by 72.28%, reaching ₦1.52 billion compared to ₦882 million in the previous year.

These expenses surged by 72.28%, reaching ₦1.52 billion compared to ₦882 million in the previous year. General and Administrative Expenses: These expenses increased by 58.02%, amounting to ₦2.67 billion from ₦1.69 billion.

These expenses increased by 58.02%, amounting to ₦2.67 billion from ₦1.69 billion. Other Income: Other income grew by 48.64% to ₦255 million from ₦172 million.

Profit from Operating Activities

CAP’s profit from operating activities saw a 31.73% increase, reaching ₦1.63 billion from ₦1.24 billion in H1 2023.

Finance and Tax

Finance Income: Finance income rose by 33.43% to ₦1.05 billion from ₦787 million.

Finance income rose by 33.43% to ₦1.05 billion from ₦787 million. Finance Costs: Finance costs dropped significantly by 94.48% to ₦6.26 million from ₦113 million.

Finance costs dropped significantly by 94.48% to ₦6.26 million from ₦113 million. Net Finance Costs: The net finance costs increased by 54.95% to ₦1.04 billion from ₦673 million.

The net finance costs increased by 54.95% to ₦1.04 billion from ₦673 million. Profit Before Tax: Profit before tax increased by 39.90% to ₦2.67 billion from ₦1.91 billion.

Profit before tax increased by 39.90% to ₦2.67 billion from ₦1.91 billion. Income Tax: Income tax expenses rose by 39.90% to ₦883 million from ₦631 million.

Income tax expenses rose by 39.90% to ₦883 million from ₦631 million. Profit After Tax: The profit after tax climbed by 39.90% to ₦1.79 billion from ₦1.28 billion.

Earnings per Share

Basic Earnings per Share: Basic EPS improved by 40.13%, reaching ₦2.20 from ₦1.57.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total Assets: CAP’s total assets grew by 9.03% to ₦16.76 billion from ₦15.37 billion as of December 31, 2023.

CAP’s total assets grew by 9.03% to ₦16.76 billion from ₦15.37 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total Liabilities: Total liabilities increased by 11.61% to ₦8.26 billion from ₦7.40 billion.

Total liabilities increased by 11.61% to ₦8.26 billion from ₦7.40 billion. Shareholders’ Equity: Total shareholders’ equity rose by 6.64% to ₦8.50 billion from ₦7.97 billion.

Financial Statistics

Share Price: ₦35.95

₦35.95 52-Week High/Low: ₦36/₦19.80

₦36/₦19.80 Shares Outstanding: 814.7 million

814.7 million Market Capitalization: ₦29.3 billion

₦29.3 billion Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 16.34x

16.34x Earnings Yield: 6.12%

6.12% Price-to-Book Ratio: 3.45x

3.45x Return on Assets: 42.8%

42.8% Return on Equity: 63.3%

Five Data Headlines

Chemical and Allied Products Plc H1 2024 Revenue Surges by 59.68% to ₦15.61 Billion CAP’s Profit After Tax Climbs 39.90% to ₦1.79 Billion in H1 2024 Selling and Marketing Expenses Rise by 72.28% for CAP in H1 2024 CAP’s Basic Earnings per Share Increases by 40.13% to ₦2.20 Total Assets of CAP Grow by 9.03% to ₦16.76 Billion as of June 30, 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!