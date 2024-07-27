Home Politics & Govt News Political parties Bwala can only be a political liability to Tinubu – Ndume knocks...

Bwala can only be a political liability to Tinubu – Ndume knocks Atiku’s ex-aide

By
Gbenga Samson
-

Mohammed Ali Ndume, the senator representing Southern Borno, has criticized Daniel Bwala, a former critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling him a potential political liability to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bwala, a lawyer turned politician, previously aligned with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before joining President Tinubu’s camp. His shift in allegiance has been marked by controversy, including accusations against Ndume following an Arise TV interview where Ndume expressed concerns over increasing hunger and insecurity under the current administration.

Bwala’s remarks included a claim that Ndume was planning to mobilize youths in his local government area of Hawul to attack him. Ndume responded to these allegations at his Maiduguri residence, expressing frustration that Bwala, who claims to be from Hawul, does not genuinely understand or connect with the local community.

Ndume refuted Bwala’s claims and clarified that his Arise TV interview did not insult President Tinubu but rather critiqued certain policies he deemed harmful to average Nigerians. He described Bwala as a “failed lawyer” and an “empty drum” seeking attention and sympathy from the president, possibly hoping for police protection or a government position.

Ndume emphasized that the people of Hawul, including three former deputy governors who support him, are known for their peaceful nature and would not engage in political violence. He warned President Tinubu to be cautious of Bwala, whom he likened to a “mad dog” that could be dangerous even to its allies.

Ndume concluded with a warning: “If you are sorry for a mad dog, it will turn around and bite you,” attributing the quote to Peter Tosh.

