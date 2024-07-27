Airtel Africa Plc Q1 2025: Revenue Increases by 16% to $1.16 Billion

Lagos, July 27, 2024 – Airtel Africa Plc has reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating significant improvements across key financial metrics compared to the same period last year.

The company’s revenue rose by 16.05%, reaching $1.16 billion, up from $1.38 billion in Q1 2024. This increase was driven by notable growth in various revenue streams. Voice revenue climbed by 23.35% to $476 million, while data revenue grew by 15.84% to $409 million. Mobile money revenue saw an increase of 10.45%, reaching $222 million, and other revenue increased by 12.28% to $100 million.

Total expenses for the quarter were $641 million, reflecting an 8.69% decrease from the previous year’s $702 million. As a result, EBITDA and EBITDA income improved by 23.31% to $523 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs amounted to $188 million, marking a 14.55% reduction. Consequently, operating profit surged by 27.49% to $335 million.

Airtel Africa significantly reduced its total finance costs by 61.79%, bringing them down to $261 million from $683 million. This led to a remarkable turnaround in profit before tax, which stood at $74 million, compared to a loss of $221 million in Q1 2024. After accounting for taxes, the company’s profit after tax was $31 million, a 120.53% increase from the previous year’s loss of $151 million. Basic earnings per share (EPS) also improved by 104.4%, reaching 0.20 cents.

Financial Statistics and Key Ratios

The company’s EBITDA margin decreased slightly to 45.3% from 49.5%.

The operating margin fell to 29.0% from 33.6%.

Net profit margin turned positive at 2.7%, a significant improvement from the previous year’s -11.0%.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) decreased to $2.5 from $3.2.

The leverage ratio increased to 1.60x from 1.30x.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at 22.90%, down from 23.70%.

Market Performance

The current share price is ₦2,200.0, with a 52-week high/low of ₦2,200/₦1,250.

The company has 3.8 billion shares outstanding.

The market capitalization is ₦7,516.3 billion.

