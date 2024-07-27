Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu, a prominent figure in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged Igbo people across the nation to honor the late Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu by refraining from participating in the upcoming hunger protest.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ngwu, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday, described the planned protest as “ill-timed and counterproductive,” suggesting it could undermine the values Iwuanyanwu dedicated his life to upholding.

Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, was the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Just three days before his death, he issued a statement advising against involvement in the protest.

Ngwu, who holds the title Ohabuenyi Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area, emphasized Iwuanyanwu’s significant contributions to the Igbo community and urged a period of respectful mourning.

He recommended that dialogue and negotiation between the aggrieved groups and the government be pursued for the benefit of all, rather than joining the protest.

“Losing a revered leader, philanthropist, and nation-builder like Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a significant blow. We must respect his wishes and avoid actions that might undermine his legacy,” Ngwu said.

He called on the Igbo community to focus on prayer and reflection during this time and to honor Iwuanyanwu’s memory by following his guidance.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Enugu APC, again, suspends Chairman, Agballah, others
Next article
Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Enugu APC, again, suspends Chairman, Agballah, others

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Ifeoma Aka Enugu, July 27, 2024(NAN) The All...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Top Stories 0
In preparation for the upcoming nationwide protests against bad...

Protest dangerous; use your votes, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

North West 0
Kwankwaso Urges Nigerians to Use Votes for Change Instead...

Iwuanyanwu, remarkable bridge builder – Utomi

South East 0
Lagos, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Political economist Prof....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Government Tightens Border Security Ahead of Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?