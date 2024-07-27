Accord Iwuanyanwu respect, don’t join protest – Ngwu admonishes Igbos

Enugu, July 27, 2024 (NAN) — Chief Hycienth Ngwu, a prominent figure in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged Igbo people across the nation to honor the late Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu by refraining from participating in the upcoming hunger protest.

Ngwu, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday, described the planned protest as “ill-timed and counterproductive,” suggesting it could undermine the values Iwuanyanwu dedicated his life to upholding.

Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, was the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Just three days before his death, he issued a statement advising against involvement in the protest.

Ngwu, who holds the title Ohabuenyi Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area, emphasized Iwuanyanwu’s significant contributions to the Igbo community and urged a period of respectful mourning.

He recommended that dialogue and negotiation between the aggrieved groups and the government be pursued for the benefit of all, rather than joining the protest.

“Losing a revered leader, philanthropist, and nation-builder like Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a significant blow. We must respect his wishes and avoid actions that might undermine his legacy,” Ngwu said.

He called on the Igbo community to focus on prayer and reflection during this time and to honor Iwuanyanwu’s memory by following his guidance.