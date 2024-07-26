Singer Adekunle Gold Appreciates Olamide For Launching His Music Career

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has penned a note of appreciation to his former record label boss, Olamide.

The ‘Ogaranya’ crooner took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude to Olamide for giving him a chance to break into the music industry

Adekunle Gold, who started as a graphic designer, designed the YBNL logo and eventually became a part of the YBNL family.

In his post, Adekunle Gold wrote: “Thank you @olamide for giving that young graphic designer the chance to not only design the YBNL logo but to be a part of your family.”

Olamide, touched by the gesture, responded with a warm message, saying: “Fam for life 🙏🏾❤️” (www.naija247news.com).