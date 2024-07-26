Menu
“No need for protests, work harder Instead” – Singer Portable

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Amidst growing economic struggles, controversial Nigerian singer Portable has voiced his opposition to the planned nationwide protest scheduled between August 1 and 10, 2024.

The protest, organized by some groups in response to the rising cost of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, has garnered attention and support from many average Nigerians.

However, in a recent post on his Instagram story, Portable argued that the protest is unnecessary, claiming that those who plan to participate are “jobless.”

Portable, known for his outspoken nature, warned that no one should ask him to perform during the protest.

He suggested that those urging him to join should instead take up the cause themselves.

The singer further attributed the planned protest to laziness, implying that those participating are not serious about their jobs.

“It won’t be well with anyone who tells me to perform during the protest. Don’t you have a producer too? You should also collect the mic and join the protest too.

“Please, I need money, I’m hustling. If you take your job seriously, you won’t join the protest. Don’t fight for Nigeria, fight for yourself.

“Nigeria is okay, you are the one who is not okay. There is money in some places, you are the one who did not hustle or not loyal to your helper.

“You are the one who doesn’t make connections. There are people who can help, there are jobs. You are the one who is not working. Fight for yourself,” Portable said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
