News Analysis

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Reselling Crude Amid Technical Issues

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

LONDON/BRUSSELS, July 26 – Nigeria’s prominent Dangote oil refinery has begun reselling cargoes of U.S. and Nigerian crude oil, according to four trade sources familiar with the situation.

Three of these sources attributed the reselling to technical problems at the refinery. Despite market speculation about operational issues affecting the crude distillation unit (CDU), a Dangote executive confirmed that the CDU is operational.

The company’s performance has been worse than expected, impacted by lower sales in refined products and gas. The refinery, which commenced production in January, is poised to become the largest in Africa and Europe once it reaches full capacity. This expansion could disrupt the profitable Europe-to-Africa fuel trade and position Nigeria as a fuel exporter.

The crude grades being offered include Nigerian Escravos and Forcados, as well as U.S. WTI Midland. The refinery has been importing several crude cargoes monthly, according to traders.

Such resales by refineries are rare but not unprecedented. The news contributed to a decline in crude prices, with Brent crude falling up to 2.5% towards $80 a barrel.

Constructed at a cost of $20 billion by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, the 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery aims to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on fuel imports, despite the country being Africa’s largest oil producer.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
