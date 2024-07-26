Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines

The combined revenue of some of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers soared by 78.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024, according to data compiled by BusinessDay. Financial statements from 13 listed consumer goods firms reveal their revenue climbed to N2.27 trillion in Q1 2024, up from N1.27 trillion in the same period last year.

This surge outpaces the 6.7 percent growth recorded in Q1 2022, where revenue stood at N1.19 trillion.

The companies included in this analysis are Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Foods Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, International Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, and Champion Breweries Plc.

Despite the impressive revenue growth, many of these firms reported declines in their earnings due to the devaluation of the naira.

“Companies’ revenue will still grow because our local productivity is still short of demand and the population is still growing,” noted Damilare Asimiyu, macroeconomic strategist and head of investment research at Afrinvest West Africa Limited. He highlighted that many Nigerian companies have adapted since COVID-19, improving cost management and reducing reliance on imported raw materials. “Breweries and consumer firms are now sourcing their materials locally, but the 30-40 percent they’re still exposed to externally is what affected them. So, fix the environment, don’t let finance costs be high, and businesses will do well.”

Gabriel Idahosa, president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that manufacturers’ challenges would have been less severe without the foreign exchange issues. He explained, “First, they will not require so much naira and borrowing to buy a dollar now. They are also paying a lot of interest to buy the same dollar. So, both the volume of working capital and the rate of interest they are paying on the naira they are borrowing would have been lower, making their profit performance much better.”

Detailed analysis of the statements shows Dangote Cement recorded the highest revenue at N817.4 billion, followed by BUA Foods with N356.9 billion, Nigerian Breweries (N227.1 billion), Nestle (N183.5 billion), and BUA Cement (N161.1 billion).

“I believe that if not for the FX in terms of profitability, manufacturers would have performed much better because the FX component of that cost would be less,” said Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise​⬤