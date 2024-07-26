Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Implements Major Hike in Navigational Charges

LAGOS, July 26 — The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has announced a major increase in en-route navigational charges, with fees rising from N2,000 and N6,000 to N18,000 and N54,000 per flight.

Additionally, the cost for extending service hours for airlines will surge from N50,000 to N450,000, marking an 800% increase. This adjustment is intended to help the agency manage rising costs associated with diesel and other logistics during extended service periods.

Industry stakeholders warn that these fee hikes are likely to result in increased airfares. Umar Ahmed Farouk, Managing Director of NAMA, shared this news at the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondent (LAAC) seminar in Lagos, which focused on “Aviation Survivability amidst a Challenging Macro-Economic Environment.”

Earlier this year, NAMA and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) met with airline operators to address the outdated N16,000 Terminal Enroute Navigational Charges (TNS). Airlines agreed that a review was necessary.

The new charges are part of NAMA’s strategy to offset the high costs of airspace surveillance and security, which may lead to significant rises in both domestic and international airfares. Farouk highlighted the need for proper pricing to improve affordability, competition, infrastructure development, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

NAMA’s revenue comes mainly from statutory fees levied on airlines, with no federal budget allocations. Farouk noted that in 2023, NAMA’s expenses included approximately N21 billion in personnel costs, over N12 billion in capital costs, and over N10 billion in overheads, all covered by these fees.

Despite maintaining its navigational charges since June 2008, NAMA has faced increasing ticket prices due to economic conditions. With international flights charged around $70 and domestic flights around N6,000, the agency has proposed an 800% increase to sustain operations and ensure airspace safety and efficiency.

NAMA’s revenue is generated from en-route and terminal navigation charges, with international flights billed in US dollars and domestic flights in Naira.

Operating under ICAO best practices, NAMA aims for cost recovery rather than profit, covering expenses related to equipment, personnel, training, and other operational needs.