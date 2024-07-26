Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars

Nigeria, along with other African nations, is rushing to build its gold reserves to hedge against geopolitical tensions that have battered their currencies and fueled inflation.. Countries from Zimbabwe to Nigeria have taken steps to shore up their holdings or are considering doing so. This move mirrors actions by central banks in China and India, which have accumulated gold to diversify reserves and reduce dependency on the US dollar.

The economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and a steep increase in global interest rates have hit African nations particularly hard. The depreciation of local currencies and soaring inflation rates have prompted governments to seek more stable forms of reserve assets, such as gold, to protect their economies.

In Nigeria, the central bank has been actively increasing its gold reserves as part of a broader strategy to stabilize the economy and strengthen the financial system. This initiative is seen as a way to enhance the country’s economic resilience and reduce its vulnerability to external shocks.

Zimbabwe, facing its own economic challenges, has also taken significant steps to bolster its gold reserves. The government views this as a crucial measure to safeguard the nation’s wealth and ensure financial stability in the face of ongoing economic uncertainties.

Overall, the trend among African nations to increase gold reserves is gaining momentum as they seek to mitigate the risks posed by global economic disruptions. By diversifying their reserves and reducing reliance on the US dollar, these countries aim to achieve greater economic stability and protect their currencies from future shocks.