Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses in niqab

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has reacted to calls for the ban of a yet-to-be-released film that features actresses robbing a bank in niqab.

After the movie poster was shared online, it elicited outrage from Muslims.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called on the NFVCB to ban the controversial film, which it described as “satanic”.

Reacting to the calls in a statement, NFVCB disclosed that the film is still in production and has not been submitted for classification.

The board said the film producers are “working to address the issues raised by the public”.

The NFBCB added that it will not overlook creative works “that abuse, denigrate, or undermine religious, cultural and ethnic sensibilities”.

The statement released by the board reads: “The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the statutory regulatory agency for film and video works as well as exhibition and distribution in Nigeria, has received complaints about an upcoming Nigerian movie that associated the Hijab, an outfit attributed to Muslim women that symbolizes respect, modesty and religious devotion, with negative moral vices.

“Our check revealed that the movie has not been released, and it has not been submitted to the NFVCB for classification as required by law and our mandate.

“However, we have been able to reach the producers of the film and have taken steps to address the concerns raised with the producers.

“We restate that as a classification agency, the NFVCB will not overlook any film or video works, including dramatized short contents (skits) that abuse, denigrate, or undermine religious, cultural, and ethnic sensibilities.

“We commit to contributing to the positive transformation of the Nigerian society through classification of films and video works whilst balancing the need to preserve freedom of expression within the law, and limit social, cultural and religious harm caused by films.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The combined revenue of some of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers...

Ebonyi govt. releases N200m agric counterpart fund

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 11th International Fund for Agricultural...

Conservator General Urges Nigerians to Embrace Organic Farming

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Conservator General, National Park Service,...

Police nab 2 bandits’ informants in Katsina, recover rustled animals

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Katsina State,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines

Manufacturing 0
The combined revenue of some of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers...

Ebonyi govt. releases N200m agric counterpart fund

Agriculture 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 11th International Fund for Agricultural...

Conservator General Urges Nigerians to Embrace Organic Farming

Agriculture 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Conservator General, National Park Service,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?