NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses in niqab

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has reacted to calls for the ban of a yet-to-be-released film that features actresses robbing a bank in niqab.

After the movie poster was shared online, it elicited outrage from Muslims.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called on the NFVCB to ban the controversial film, which it described as “satanic”.

Reacting to the calls in a statement, NFVCB disclosed that the film is still in production and has not been submitted for classification.

The board said the film producers are “working to address the issues raised by the public”.

The NFBCB added that it will not overlook creative works “that abuse, denigrate, or undermine religious, cultural and ethnic sensibilities”.

The statement released by the board reads: “The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the statutory regulatory agency for film and video works as well as exhibition and distribution in Nigeria, has received complaints about an upcoming Nigerian movie that associated the Hijab, an outfit attributed to Muslim women that symbolizes respect, modesty and religious devotion, with negative moral vices.

“Our check revealed that the movie has not been released, and it has not been submitted to the NFVCB for classification as required by law and our mandate.

“However, we have been able to reach the producers of the film and have taken steps to address the concerns raised with the producers.

“We restate that as a classification agency, the NFVCB will not overlook any film or video works, including dramatized short contents (skits) that abuse, denigrate, or undermine religious, cultural, and ethnic sensibilities.

“We commit to contributing to the positive transformation of the Nigerian society through classification of films and video works whilst balancing the need to preserve freedom of expression within the law, and limit social, cultural and religious harm caused by films.” (www.naija247news.com).