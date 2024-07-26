Naira Sinks to N1,603/$1 at NAFEM Window

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of Naira in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), weakened against the US Dollar for a third straight session on Thursday by 1.08 per cent or N17.09 to quote at N1,603.80/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,586.71/$1.

The FX turnover in the spot market went down by 23.4 per cent or $39.94 million to $131.09 million from the preceding session’s $171.03 million.

In the parallel market, the Naira depreciated against the Dollar on Thursday by N5 to sell for N1,590/$1 compared with the N1,595/$1 it closed a day earlier.

The Nigerian Naira also witnessed heavy decline against the Pound Sterling in the official market during the session by N70.65 to settle at N2,062.42/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,991.77/£1 and lost N63.16 against the Euro to trade at N1,736.68/€1 versus N1,673.02/€1.(www.naija247news.com).